Gregory John Riley, 70, of Danville, Vermont, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Greg was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Dec. 10, 1952.
He grew up in Saugus, Massachusetts, the 4th of 9 children in an Irish Catholic family. He flourished into the kind of devilish, irresistibly blue-eyed, handsome, and completely intolerable character you’d expect from such an upbringing. He was a legend in his own mind. He’d regale his captive audience with tales of sailing around the world, swordfishing, breaking hearts, and trying to be a better man. He broke rules. He charmed his way through all the right doors. He snagged an absolute stunner, the love of his life and wife of 39 years, Deb. They moved to Vermont and built a beautiful home and a life together with their children Alison and Myles, and their very good dogs.
Greg volunteered wherever he could, helping friends and neighbors through long winters and spring flooding. He spent years coaching Little League and sending care packages to deployed Marines. He worked tirelessly running disaster aid response during both Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Irene.
Greg’s professional years were spent working with the Vermont Agency of Transportation to ensure the department’s projects met State objectives to preserve the pristine quality of Vermont’s lakes, rivers, streams, and estuaries, vulnerable habitats, and archaeological sites.
Greg spent almost every summer evening swimming in lakes right at the last touch of daylight when everything is mirrored and still. He could tell you any historical fact you might not have asked for. He could fix anything and find his way anywhere. He’d point out the difference between bobcat and fox tracks, and how fresh birch smells like wintergreen. He showed us where there were human footprints carved into the rock on the side of a hill. He’d give sharp pocket knives to small children.
Greg walked the same paths every day through the woods and along the field with his dogs. He’d tromp back in with big reverent stories about the small changes taking place among the rocks and saplings in the woods around him. Over the years as his Alzheimer’s disease progressed, he became absolutely rooted in the rhythms of the woods. He could show you different patches of mushrooms, of moss, he could call the crows in, he spent months delicately stacking winding walls of small boulders and quartz through the woods. He walked so confidently there, even when he could hardly speak — arms spread — purposeful and validated by the inordinance and resilience of beauty and life in all forms, and especially in the small leafy patch of woods behind his house. He is missed so dearly, but will always be easily found in all these small treasures and in anyone who’ll go for a lovely walk in the woods with you.
Greg is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Rita Riley, his older brother Robert, and his lovely dogs Stevie, Burke, Halley, Chance, Bear, and Huckleberry.
Greg is survived by his wife Deborah (Dubuque) Riley, of Danville, Vermont; his children: Alison Riley (Patrick Colleran) of Missoula, Montana, and Myles Riley of Stowe, Vermont; his siblings: James, Kevin, Mary, Elizabeth, Christine, Carolyn, Katherine, and absolute gobs of nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank everyone at Mountain View Center in Rutland and our Bayada Home Health Care hospice team for their gracious and compassionate care of Greg and our family. There will be a private service at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to Riley Family, PO Box 70, Danville, VT 05828. Memorial contributions may be made to The Trustees of Reservations: https://secure3.convio.net/ttor/site/SPageServer?pagename=honor
