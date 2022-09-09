Gregory Stephen Cloutier Obituary

Gregory Stephen Cloutier, a lifetime resident of the North Country, passed away on Sept. 5th, 2022 at home with his wife and son. He managed to avoid covid, but succumbed to an aggressive lymphoma at the age of 72. Despite a hard battle, he held on long enough to celebrate his 48th anniversary with his wife, Rita.
On Oct 17, 1949, Greg was born to William and Marilyn Cloutier of Groveton, N.H. Growing up, Greg was well known for his antics and even blew up an outhouse with homemade gunpowder. After struggling a bit in high school, Greg received his Associate’s Degree in AirFrame and Propulsion from LaGuardia Academy in NYC before going on to Northrop University in Los Angeles, Calif. He got his BS in Mechanical Engineering and MS in Operations Management. Unlike many who go to California, he actually struck gold by finding his future wife, Rita.
After college, Greg and Rita married and made their home in Jefferson, N.H. where they raised their son, Aaron. Greg worked long hours at paper mills in Gilman, Vt. and Groveton, but he dreamed of resurrecting the bygone dam across the street from where he grew up. In 1985 that vision became a reality as he brought Weston Dam online providing clean power to N.H.
Eventually, Greg left the paper industry to focus entirely on hydropower. He was passionate about refurbishing the many existing dams in the Northeast in order to generate good, clean energy for their local communities. His work on the Gilman Dam helped keep at least a small part of that mill open and productive.
After 25 years in Jefferson, Greg and Rita moved to Lancaster. Greg loved Lancaster and dedicated himself to keeping Main Street vital and alive, which led to the purchase of the Rialto Movie Theatre in 2011. Additionally, he purchased and restored a burnt-out building in 2014 where the Polish Princess now resides. In 2017, he purchased the old Lancaster National Bank building. It reopened with the Copper Pig Brewery and an Art Gallery. Additionally, he was a very active member of the Lancaster Rotary Club.
Greg also had a deep attachment to the mountains and natural beauty of the North Country. He was an avid rock climber and hiker. For many years, he was part of the Androscoggin Valley Search & Rescue to help out his fellow outdoor enthusiasts who’d run into difficulties. In his later years, he enjoyed restoring several classic cars and he loved to drive them in the local parades and fairs.
Greg is survived by his wife, Rita, and his son, Aaron, and daughter-in-law, Greta, his two grandchildren, Roen and Simone Cloutier and his dachshund, Tootsie. He was also survived by his brother-in-law, Felix and his wife Karen, and sister-in-law, Carol, and numerous other family members. If you were lucky enough to call him friend, you know he would do anything he could to help in a time of need. He will be sorely missed.
A memorial gathering for Greg will be held at the Rialto Theatre on October 16, 2022 from 12 to 2pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Lancaster Rotary Club PO Box 362, Lancaster, NH 03584 or the Riverside Rescue at 236 Riverside Ave, Lunenburg, VT 05906.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home, Lancaster NH. For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.