Graveside services for Grover Dan ‘Butch” Potter, who died Dec. 16, 2020 from diabetes related kidney and heart failure, will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in the Main Street Cemetery in Hardwick. The Rev. Dr. Evelyn Lavelli of the United Church of Hardwick will officiate.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm St., Hardwick.
