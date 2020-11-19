Gustav Hagman Sr. - Obituary

Gustav Franz Anders Hagman Sr. passed on to be with the Lord peacefully, on Nov 16, 2020, with his family by his side. Gus was born on Jan 22, 1929 in Boston, Massachusetts to Gustav and Teresa Hagman. Gus was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather but most anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Gus loved him. Gus loved people and could make anyone feel comfortable with his friendly, gentle, unassuming nature.
In his earlier life, Gus lost his dad at 16 and grew up in a hurry to become the man of the house. His parents had immigrated from Sweden and he was very proud of his heritage. After high-school, Gus proudly served in the US Air Force where he earned the nickname “Frankie” (for Frank Sinatra) in the military chorus. After his military service, he went on to study at Massachusetts College of Art and Design in Boston. He used his creative skills as an artist and professionally as a design engineer. During his working career, he designed parts for planes and space shuttles and had high security clearances. While in college, he met the love of his life, Marcia. They married in 1958.
Gus and Marcia eventually had nine children, including one twin daughter lost shortly after birth, and two acquired children whom he loved as his own. In 1972, the family moved to and fell in love with remote Northeastern Vermont. Gus and Marcia bought a house, affectionately called Breezy Acres, and raised their children there. Vermont became their forever home. Unfortunately, the two-century old Breezy Acres burned to the ground in 1985. Gus went on to design another house on the same site and they rebuilt and made a new home for the family.
Gus had many loves besides his family including coaching fast-pitch windmill pitchers for the LI girls’ softball team. Oh how he loved those years and talked proudly (and often) of their several undefeated seasons. Gus was an excellent coach, partly due to having raised five daughters. He was patient, kind and encouraged “his girls” to think for themselves and not fear challenges. During his years of raising kids, Gus could be found on a Sunday afternoon tossing a football with his sons or cheering at the TV while his adored New England Patriots (or Red Sox) were playing. Gus was an avid reader and could tell you about airplanes, cars, politics, softball, religion, pretty much any topic. Gus was a man of very strong faith, a bible scholar, sang in the choir and taught adult Sunday school at Lyndonville Methodist Church.
After retirement, Gus was part of “Faith in Action” volunteering his time helping in the community. He substituted at LI and helped foreign LI students with their travels. He was a school-year dad to a foreign exchange student, Andre Bordokan and a “summer-dad” to Andrea Allen. Gus was one in a million and touched many lives. Among his many loves, his great love, besides the Lord, was his wife, Marcia. He adored her and often would say, “Your mother, she is my best friend” and “I am a lucky guy”. He was so very proud of the story they created with their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Marcia and their children, Judith, Dawn, Heather (and Jan), Anders (and Ikumi), Lydia (and Bradley), Arne (and Linda), Michelle (and Dan), and grandchildren Jeremy (and Heather), Daniel (and Angela), Heidi (and Adam), Haley (and Matt), Hanne, Annika, Mats, Derek, Megan (and Dan), Benjamin, Haru, Davin (and Alison), Alice, FKA Kelsie (and Kaden). He is survived by great grandchildren including Austin, Logan, Mikaela, Oakley, Harper, Colton, Jonah, Ryder, and Grace.
He is survived by his brother, Ture Hagman (and Joanne) and niece, Carmen Hagman.
He was predeceased by his parents, Gustav and Teresa Hagman, his infant daughter, Heidi, his beloved son in law, Robert Heinrich, and “acquired” son Seth Ely. He had wonderful, devoted, caregivers in the
last year of his life including Alison, Ben, Jeff, Davin, Alice, Arne, and of course Judith, his daughter who took extraordinary care of him daily. Many thanks to them for their compassion, love, and assistance. Many thanks also to Dr. Dobberton, Caledonia Home Health and Hospice and the Pines Rehabilitation and Health Center.
Any donations to tribute Gus’s life should be made to Lyndonville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 543, Lyndonville, VT 05851 and Lyndon Institute Softball, Attn. Eric Berry, PO Box 127, Lyndon Center, VT 05850.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
