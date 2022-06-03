Guy Linwood Haynes Jr. Obituary

Sept. 4, 1931 - May 21, 2022
Guy was born to Mildred (Nelson) Haynes & Guy Linwood Haynes, Sr. in Lisbon, N.H., and raised on the family farm in Bath, N.H., alongside his sister, Kathryn.
Guy was among the 1949 graduating class of Woodsville High and went on to join the U.S. Army, where he served as a Gunner of the 1st Battalion 110th Infantry Brigade from Pennsylvania. Near the end of his service, Guy’s regimen was stationed at Hohenfels, Germany, where his grandson would later go on to be stationed while also serving as a member of the same 110th Infantry Brigade.
Upon his return from military service, Guy reveled using his automotive skills to help his friends with their race cars. While at the races, he met the love of his life, Helen Thompson, and they were married Sept. 3, 1955 at Littleton First United Methodist Church.
Together they had three sons, Guy Linwood III, Peter Alan, and Dana Lee.
Guy went in the construction trades and while doing so, Guy would be gone for long periods of time away from his beloved family. During these times, he would have his family camp nearby to be with them .
Guy was a man of extraordinary self-taught skills. In 1968, he built a home for his family to thrive in on Pine Lane in Littleton, N.H., where he resided with his wife of almost 67 years, until his departure. His family was his pride and joy. Guy made opportunities to spend time together as a family snowmobiling and camping, as well as becoming his son’s Webelos Cub Scout Leader. When the boys became adults with growing families of their own, Guy enjoyed navigating a caravan of cars, trucks and campers, to the coast of Maine for a week of seaside family camping at his beloved Popham Beach.
Guy built (and operated for many years) the “Wee Cider Mill” in his garage, which was a favorite of the neighborhood Trick-Or-Treaters at Halloween. He was thrilled to serve each a cup of fresh cider instead of candy. Guy worked for Profile Jr./Sr. High as Head of Maintenance, acting as impromptu mentor for several students that he came to know and care about. Guy also had a love for fresh seafood, which convinced him to open “Guy’s Seafood” on Cottage St.. On many weekends he and Helen would make their way North to sell fresh seafood from their truck all the way to Colebrook.
No matter his age, Guy had a thirst for knowledge and continued to educate himself, always enjoying learning more. He enjoyed learning how to make wine, smoke meats, and became an extraordinary wood worker - making toys for his grandchildren, chairs, and more! In all these endeavors, he took pride in perfection despite his being legally blind. Guy also loved making people laugh with his quick wit, boyish charm and mischievous grin. As a very down-to-earth man, he was also extremely hard-working and could be, at times, not well-received because he was direct and honest, with a straight-shooter attitude. Yet, he was respected by many who knew him because of these qualities. Many of these traits were passed to his sons and multiple grandchildren, possibly his great-grandchildren, too. He was particularly proud to have met his youngest namesake, Guy L. Haynes V. He maintained a very close and special bond with many of his grandchildren, whom he loved more than they will ever imagine, as they brought great pride to him in the adults they have become.
Guy lived for his entire family and served as the cornerstone of his families foundation. Rarely did you see him without the love of his life, Helen. He will be missed beyond measure.
He is survived by his wife of almost 67 years, Helen; his sons Guy III (Gina), Peter (Nancy); daughter-in-law Pam; grandchildren Peggy, Guy IV, Robert, Brandon, Kayleigh, Amanda, Peter, Adam; great grandchildren Kate, Taylor, Paityn, Aizlynn, Aubrie, Guy V, Ruby, Colton; sister in law Jean Thompson, several nieces and nephews, and numerous extended family and friends that had become family.
Preceded in death by his son Dana; father Guy; mother Mildred; sister Kathryn and many in-laws.
A Backyard BBQ and Celebration of Life will be held in his backyard for he and son Dana on their birthdays, Sept, 4, 2022, at 11 a.m. for family and close friends.
