Gwendolyn Althea Howe - Obituary

Gwendolyn Althea Howe took her final Adventure July 19, 2020. She was 100½. She was a longtime resident of Littleton, New Hampshire.
She graduated from Middlebury High School at 16 and then from Castleton teacher’s college at 18 with her two-year teaching degree. She married Charlie Howe in 1940. She was a teacher from 1938 to 1983 and received the outstanding teacher of the year award in 1972. She retired and worked at the Littleton Public Library. She attended All Saints Church and was a long-time member of the Friday Club.
She lived life on her own terms. She traveled, loved her beloved dogs and cats. Her sisters fondly remember her always having to be right, and they say most of the time she was. Her favorite shirt said, ‘I’m not opinionated just always right.’ She refused to believe anything but the best about the people she loved. She was Fearless as she proved when she jumped from an airplane at 91. She was always optimistic and an inspiration to anyone who had the honor of knowing her.
She was born on Feb. 3, 1920, in Randolph, Vermont, to Vaughn C. Whitney and Gladys Billings Whitney who predeceased her. She is survived by son Ray Howe and wife Linda (deceased) of Harriman, Tennessee, son David Howe of Groveton, New Hampshire and fiancé Francis Leith of stanstead Quebec. A daughter Sharon Fuller and husband Steven of St Johnsbury, Vermont.
The following siblings predeceased her: Audrey Whitney, Thelma Bushway and husband Ray, Vernon and wife Dottie Whitney. She is survived by her Sister Rita Luongo and husband Joe (deceased) of Florida, Joy Tiff and husband Chuck, Dottie Streeter and husband Bob (deceased) of Dorset, Vermont.
She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren 2 who predeceased her. 18 great-grandchildren one who predeceased her. Also five great-great-grandchildren and many many nieces nephews great nieces great nephews she also leaves behind. A caring compassionate family friend Carolanne Gillis who laughs when she says your mom came with the house when I bought it. Carolanne resides in Littleton.
Gwen made her final gift on this Earth after she passed when she donated her body to Dartmouth Hitchcock for science and research. Gwen was adamant that she wanted no flowers. So in lieu of that, donations can be made in her name to the Littleton Public Library, Littleton, New Hampshire or the conservation committee for the Dells also Littleton, New Hampshire. A celebration of her life will be held Sept. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. at All Saints Church in Littleton.
