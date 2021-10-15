Gwendolyn (Gwen) H. Corey Obituary

Gwendolyn (Gwen) H. Corey, also well-known by many as “Ma,” of Littleton, N.H., passed away on Oct. 13, 2021, at the Lafayette Health Care Center in Franconia after a brief illness. She was born on May 10, 1928, to Albert and Hannah (Libby) Riley. She was a lifelong resident of Littleton, living most of her life on Drew Street. In 1943 she married Erwin F. Corey and together they raised 10 children up at the top of the hill on Drew Street. After raising her own kids, she took in foster children and did babysitting for many others for many years, which she truly enjoyed doing.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, and her two sons, Butch and Mike, and her brothers Richard, Robert, Danny, and Marty.
She is survived by her daughters; Carol Bushway of Bethlehem, N.H. and Florida; Sharon Bennett (Randy) of Littleton, Brenda Sargent of Waterford Vt., Peggy Plante (Albert) of Bethlehem, Becky Bigelow (David) of Danville Vt. , Joanne Forde of Pembroke; Tim Corey (Bobbie) of Whitefield, N.H.; Justine Mackay (David) of Florida and Yvonne Fournier of Littleton; (who she also called as one of her daughters); her daughter-in-law Sharon of Tilton, N.H., and her sister-in-law Natalie (Lonnie Crow) of Lebanon. She is also survived by her 28 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and 20 great-great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Oct. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Ross’s Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held Friday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m., at the Glenwood Cemetery with Patricia Whipple officiating. Donations may be made to the Littleton Senior Center, 77 Riverglen Lane, Littleton, NH, which she truly enjoyed going to. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com.
