Gwendolyn Ruth Wilder - Obituary

Gwendolyn Ruth Wilder, 100, formerly of Middletown Springs, Vt., died Monday morning Feb. 17, 2020 at the Lafayette Center in Franconia, N.H.
She was born Feb. 20, 1919 in Swanzey, N.H. the daughter of Louis and Ruth (Hill) Wheeler.
Gwendolyn was a 1940 Graduate of Elliot Community Hospital School of Nursing in Keene, NH. She married Charles W. Wilder on March 22, 1944; he predeceased her in 1990 on New Year’s day.
She practiced private nursing in Middletown Springs, Vt. where they settled in 1947 and also in surrounding towns. She volunteered at Poultney Red Cross blood drawing, school health clinics, and fundraisers.
Gwendolyn was a member and held offices in the community church, Ladies Aid, Fortnightly Club, PTA service, Roundabout club, Fire auxiliary, a member of the historical society, member of auxiliary VFW and Board of Trustees of the Public Library of which she volunteered for many years. Gwendolyn was a Cub Scout Den Mother and in 1979 was honored by the Grange as Citizen of the Year. She was also a former correspondent for the Rutland Herald.
Survivors include her children, Charles Wilder, Gerard Wilder and Frank Wilder, several grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents and by her husband Charles Wilder and her brother Louis Wheeler.
Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home, located at 266 Allen Ave. Poultney, VT 05764.
Graveside services will be held in Pleasant View Cemetery in Middletown Springs, Vt. at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Poultney Rescue Squad at P.O. Box 76, Poultney, VT 05764.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home.
Online condolences at www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com.
