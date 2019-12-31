GySgt. Laurent J. Veilleux - Obituary

GySgt. Laurent J. Veilleux, USMC, Retired, 59, of Lyndonville, Vt., and formerly of Vernon, Conn., beloved husband of 34 years to Cheryl (Apel) Veilleux, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 22, 2019 in Vermont.
Born in Manchester, Conn., the son of the late Hervey and Lucille (Lamontagne) Veilleux, he grew up and lived in Vernon, Conn., before moving to Vermont seven years ago. He was a graduate of Rockville High School. Laurent proudly served his country for twenty years in the U.S. Marine Corps before his retirement in 1998. After his retirement, Laurent was a title searcher for a Hartford, Conn., law firm before moving to Vermont.
Upon his move here, he was the Town Administrator of Fairlee, Vt., and then began his most rewarding career as a patient observer at NVRH and Care Bed Group Home in St. Johnsbury. He was a member of the American Legion in both Vernon, Conn. & Lyndon, Vt.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters, Yvonne Domina and her husband Mike of Enfield, Conn., and Kayla Veilleux of Burlington, Vt.; his brother Marcel Veilleux and his wife Martha of Newington, Ct.; his sister Lorraine Jacques and her husband Damon of Vernon, Ct.; two nephews Shawn Veilleux and Andrew Apel, and a niece Emily (Apel) Lin.
His family will receive friends for memorial calling hours on Sunday, January 5, 2020, from 1-4 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon, Conn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 6, at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 25 St. Bernard Terrace, Rockville, Conn. Interment with military honors will be held at their home in the spring.
One of “The Few, The Proud, The Marines … Semper Fi.”
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Laurent’s memory may be made to your local American Legion or a dog rescue of your choice.
