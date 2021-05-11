Hans Christopher Hahr Obituary

Hans Christopher Hahr, 63, of Bona Road, North Concord, Vt., passed unexpectedly in his sleep at the family home in St. Johnsbury Center, Sunday morning, May 9, 2021.
Hans was born on June 6, 1957, in Plainfield, N.J., son to the Antonnette Joan (Kania) and Edward Paul Hahr, Sr. He grew up in early on in New Jersey until his family moved to Kirby in 1970. He graduated from Concord High School in the Class of 1975, worked a number of years for his father in New Jersey and Vermont while training as a Master Plumber. He went into business under Hahr Plumbing & Heating. Hunting was a favorite, as was target shooting; he was an outdoorsman and enjoyed taking photos of the many views and sunsets he sought out and liked to hike up Miles Mountain where he would go to relax. He loved old cars, rocking out to 50’s music and collecting things. He always tried to be involved with his kids and grandkids and really preferred to just be around his family.
Survivors include his mother: Joan Hahr of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; five daughters: Rebecca Hahr of Lewiston, Maine, Sarah Hahr of Durham, Maine, Shirley Hahr of St. Johnsbury, Paige LaBrecque of Denver, Colo., and Cortney Hahr of Ft. Collins, Colo.; eight siblings: Ed Hahr, Jr. of Calais, Vt., James Hahr and Christopher Hahr of St. Johnsbury, Joanie Hahr of Lyndonville, Vt., Joel Hahr and wife, Angie, of Maplewood, N.J., Greg Hahr and wife, Beth, of South Burlington, Vt., Rev. Karl Hahr of St. Johnsbury, and Amy Bacon and husband, Romaine “Jim,” of Concord, Vt.; and 11 grandchildren: Korey, Ayden, Tristin, Knight, Saint, Aries, Seamus, Haley, Harley, Ashton, and Charlotte.
He was predeceased by his father: Edward Hahr, Sr., and his brother: Steven Hahr.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 14, 2021, 6-8 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church where he was a member. The Wake Service will be held at 6:30 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Saturday, May 15, 2021 10 a.m., at St. John the Evangelist Church in St. Johnsbury, Vt. Committal will immediately follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery on St. Johns Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.saylesfh.com.
