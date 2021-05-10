Hans Christopher Hahr, 63, of Bona Road in North Concord, Vt., passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Sunday morning, May 9, 2021. Visitation will take place on Friday, May 14, 2021, at St. John the Evangelist Church in St. Johnsbury, Vt. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 15, 2021, 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church with burial to follow immediately at Mt. Calvary Cemetery on St. John Street in St. Johnsbury. A full obituary will follow.
