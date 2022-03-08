Haralabos “Bobby” Panagiotis Kourkoulis Obituary

Haralabos “Bobby” Panagiotis Kourkoulis went home to be with his Lord and Savior, while in the loving care of his wife and his children, on March 8, 2022.
Bobby was born January 10, 1950, in the village of Foutia, Greece to Panagiotis and Aspasia Kourkoulis. Following his service in the Greek Air Force, he moved to the United States, where he found his way to Essex Junction, Vermont. He worked at the Essex Junction Lincoln Inn, where he met the love of his life, Linda (Blanchette). He and Linda were married in 1976. Together they had three children, Sarah, Panagiotis “Peter”, and Thomas.
In 1979 they moved to St. Johnsbury and opened the Lincoln Inn restaurant where for 23 years, Bobby served and loved so many people. His booming voice resonated through the building, and people came regularly to see “Is Bobby in?” His big heart was always on display, whether it was in arranging wedding details, caring for his employees, or serving senior citizens at his annual senior dinner. In 2002, he and Linda closed the restaurant, and moved to Morrisville. In the ensuing years, he worked at the Charlmont, returned to the Lincoln Inn in Essex Junction, and finally at the Catamount Country Club in Williston. While there, he managed the banquets and enjoyed the golf course. During these years, he gained so many friendships and relationships that he treasured.
Bobby loved his family in the deepest possible way. He was blessed to make many trips to Greece through the years to see his beloved sister, Meroula, her husband, Nick, and their children, Jenny and Aspasia, and their families. While in Essex, Bobby was taken in by Linda’s family (Tom and Theresa Blanchette) and became a son and brother to them. He was very close with the Greek community in the greater Burlington, Vt., area, and often shared stories of how he was received and cared for by them during his “early years” in Vermont. His children and six grandchildren were his absolute delight, and they will forever remember his smiles, laughter and stories of growing up in Foutia and Monemvasia, Greece.
Bobby’s large stature was only matched, and exceeded by his large, genuine love for people. He was so blessed by the fullness of his life and by the many people he was honored to serve over the years. He will truly be missed.
Bobby was pre-deceased by his parents Panagiotis and Aspasia (Barbagiannis) Kourkoulis; Thomas and Theresa (Boutin) Blanchette, whom he loved dearly; Jane (Blanchette) and Steve Smith, a beloved brother-in-law; David Blanchette; and many close aunts, uncles and cousins.
He leaves the love of his life, his “Yineka mou” Linda, his three children Sarah, Panagiotis “Peter”, and Thomas, his daughter-in-law Charity, and Elizabeth, the mother of his grandchildren. He was a proud “Papou” (grandfather) to six beautiful grandchildren: Sophia, Timothy, Constance, Stephen, Lucienne and Thaddeus. He leaves behind a large body of friends and family, too numerous to list, ranging from his family scattered across America and Greece, to friends from the churches he’s attended. He leaves behind so many of us who have had the honor of knowing and being loved by him. Truly, it has been such an honor to call him “Husband,” “Father,” “Brother,” and “Friend.”
We’d like to thank Dr. David Bisbee, Dr. Steffan Hillemann, and Dr. Ahmed Harhash, along with all this who cared for him at Copley Hospital, UVM Medical Center and Mass General.
Services will be private at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are by Boucher and Pritchard Funeral Directors.
