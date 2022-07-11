Harley Bernard Colbeth Obituary

Harley Bernard Colbeth died peacefully at home in Peacham, Vt. on July 8, 2022, after a long and courageous fight with cancer. The son of Elmer Colbeth and Margaret Hood Colbeth, he was born in his Gram Hood’s house in Newbury, Vermont. The oldest of five children, he was predeceased by his brothers Richard and Tim and his sisters, Rose Osmer and Margaret Cross. He was also predeceased by his daughter, Sarah.
He is survived by his wife Deborah “Deb” Colbeth, his son Harley, Jr. (Sarah), daughters Judy (Vernon) Madison, and Mary, several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his extended Browne family and special friends Bob and Barb Mace.
Harley was an avid outdoorsman who loved logging, hunting and fishing. He had a lot of fun stories to tell and enjoyed telling them.
He was proud of his military service in the Army. He served his four years, with some of them spent in Germany in the 1960s.
A graveside service will be held July 16, at 10 a.m. at the new Oxbow Cemetery in Newbury, Vermont.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Caledonia Home Health Care and Hospice or the Vermont Food Bank.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.