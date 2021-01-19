Harley Stone - Obituary

Harley Westley Stone of Craftsbury, Vt. passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 at his home with his wife, Cathy by his side. Harley was born May 8, 1949 on his family farm below Runaway Pond in Glover, Vt. to Hugh and Blanche (Lamonda) Stone. He was one of their nine children, learning the hard work of farming which he did both in Vermont and Connecticut. He and Cathy married on April 7, 1984. Farming for himself in Vermont brought him to Glover, Westmore, Walden, Craftsbury, Cabot, and Hardwick. Harley will also be remembered as a truck driver for Weatherboard in Hardwick and Fisher Auto Parts in Morristown.
Harley leaves behind his wife, Cathy Jean (Joralemon) Stone of 36 years. He is also survived by his brother Dale (and Audrey) Stone of Sutton and sisters Lois Menard of Glover, Peggy (and Tom Bly) of Derby, Julie Willey of Barton, Tammi Hodgdon of Orleans; as well as sisters-in-law Sandy Stone of Glover and Cindy Stone of Irasburg. Harley was predeceased by his parents and brothers Hugh Stone, Jr., Norman Stone, and Jim Stone.
Services will be held at a later date to gather with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in Harley’s memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Ave, Morristown, VT 05661. Arrangements are with the des Groseilliers Funeral Home.
