Harold Bernard Pratt - Obituary

Harold Bernard Pratt, 90, of Bradford, Vt., died on Friday, May 14, 2021, surrounded by family.
Harold, the youngest of seven children, was predeceased by his wife, Patricia Pratt; his parents Lester and Clista (Worden); his six older siblings: Harlan, Henrietta (Moore), Marshall, Charles, Francis, and Stewart; and his sisters-in-law Gloria McBey and Kathleen Gallo.
He is survived by his daughters: Keeli Cullen and her husband Michael of Rockland, Mass.; Denni Whitcher and her husband Perley “Skip” of Corinth, Vt.; his grandchildren: Sebastion Lury and his fiancée Courtney Patterson of Mendon, Vt.; Tela Lury of Corinth, Vt.; Tabitha Lury of Corinth, Vt.; Katrina Lury and her significant other David Webber of Sutton, N.H.; Hank Cobb of Corinth, Vt.; and step-granddaughter Bethany (Whitcher) Yaeger, her husband Karl and their son Byron of Groton, Vt.; his brother-in-law Chester Stockwell and wife Sharon of Lunenburg, Vt.; several nieces and nephews, including his loving niece SallyAnne Goodale, her husband Charlie and their family; many grand-nieces and grand-nephews; and several grand-puppies including “that darned dog” Jaxx (aka “Jack”).
Harold grew up on the 70-acre Pratt Farm on Pratt Road in Jacksonville, Vt. He served in the Army during the Korean War. A graduate of Whitingham High School (1949) and Castleton Teacher’s College (1953), Harold was a principal in Concord, Vt., and Pownal, Vt., before becoming a math teacher at Bradford Academy and then audio-visual club advisor at Oxbow High School. After teaching, he managed the Vermont State Liquor Store.
Harold was a firm believer in fulfilling his civic duty, serving many terms on the Zoning Board of Adjustments and the Planning Commission in Bradford. Harold loved reading, especially Janet Evanovich; watching sports, especially the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, and Boston Bruins; crossword puzzles; and both shopping at yard sales and flea markets and hosting his annual Memorial Day yard sale. He was an avid supporter of his family and well known for attending as many sporting and school events as possible.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, May 20, from 6-7 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch Street Woodsville, NH.
A funeral service will be on Friday, May 21, at 2 p.m., also at Ricker Funeral Home.
Burial will follow in Overlook Cemetery, Concord, Vt.
Memorial contributions may be made to Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, One Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, NH 03756.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
