Harold E. Derosia Obituary

Harold Derosia, 82, died peacefully at the Grafton County Home on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.
He was born on Aug. 25, 1939 at the Mary Hitchcock Hospital. He was the son of Louis B. and Earline M. Derosia.
He graduated from Littleton High School, Class of 1957. After his graduation he worked at G.A. Clark & Sons in Lisbon, N.H., doing auto body work for years. He eventually went into business for himself running Derosia’s Body Shop in Lisbon, N.H., which he ran until his retirement at 70 years old. He was a member of the National Guard, the Masonic Lodge and the Littleton Elks Club.
Harold was an avid race car driver at many area tracks where he was known as “Happy Harold” by his many fans. Harold drove a maroon and white Pontiac, #199, sponsored by G.A. Clark & Sons of Lisbon, N.H. His ability and talented driving skills had him holding the black and white checkered flag, placing him in the winners circle many times.
Harold was an avid sportsman, enjoying his hunting and fishing experiences for many years. He had the pleasure of taking trips to Alaska; Oswego, N.Y. and Anticasta Island.
Harold and Helen enjoyed 11 years of camping on the Baker River at the privately owned property by the Burgess family in Wentworth, N.H.
Harold was a good-natured, well-liked individual and a friend to all who knew him.
Surviving family members include his loving and devoted wife of 44 years, Helen of Lisbon, N.H. His son Louis “Skip” Derosia and wife Cindy of Lisbon, N.H. and Skip’s mother Charlotte of Franconia, N.H. His step-daughter Dawn Belliveau and husband Jeffrey of Epson, N.H. Son Steven and wife Heather of Plymouth, N.H. Three sisters, Carol Larose of Concord, N.H., Edie Merrill of Littleton, N.H. and Angela Hood of Littleton, N.H. Six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
