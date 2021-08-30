Harold G. Tolman Obituary

Visiting hours for Harold George Tolman, who died April 14, 2020 in Greensboro, Vt., will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021 at Northern Vermont Funeral Home, 60 Elm St., Hardwick.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated, at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021 at St. Norbert’s Catholic Church in Hardwick. A joint burial for Harold and his late wife, Lorraine Tolman will follow in the family lot in the Greensboro Village Cemetery.
The Town of Greensboro has established the Tolman Recreational Fund to honor Harold’s Memory. The fund will be used to support the continuation of youth sports at Tolman Corners.
Contributions in Harold’s Memory may be made to the Tolman Recreational Fund, in care of the Town of Greensboro, P.O. Box 119, Greensboro, VT 05841.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm St., Hardwick. Online condolences are welcomed at: northernvermontfufneralservice.com.
