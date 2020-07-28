Harold Gordon Morton - Obituary

Harold “Chick” Morton, 92, of Concord, Vt. passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
Chick was a lifelong resident of Concord, Vt. He was born there on Dec. 3, 1927, to Harry and Ida (Grant) Morton, graduated from Concord High School, and continued to be a huge supporter of the school and the community. He worked at St. J Trucking for over 42 years. After his retirement and continuing after St. J Trucking ceased, Harold threw a ‘reunion’ party every year for drivers and other alums of the company. Harold shared his life with Emily Chadburn for over 60 years until her death in 2001.
Chick had a good life. He was a big force in the Concord High School Alumni Association serving as both president and vice president, as well as initiating the Chicken Shoot fundraiser that brings large numbers of people to Concord every year. He was a member of the Concord Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. In 1988, with the help of his family and close friends, John Blakslee, Roger Joslin, and Mickey Morse, Chick built a hunting camp near Shadow Lake in Concord. This was the beginning of weekly “Thursday night supper” at camp with his hunting buddies. Harold could always be found at camp and loved sharing it with family, friends, and the occasional stranger who stopped by. Chick also enjoyed keeping a large garden and was well-known for supplying the town folks of Concord with vegetables. Willson Road Woodworking was an important place to Chuck. Every morning he made a point to check in on the guys and after retiring made deliveries for them.
Survivors include his children: Star Lunnie of East Concord, Vt., William “Bill” Chadburn and wife, Judi, of North Concord, Carol Mitchell and husband, Clarence, of Waterford, Vt., and Bonnie Leithead and husband, Gary, of Lyndonville, Vt.; 9 grandsons: Harold, Joey, and Timothy Heath, Eric and Michael Chadburn, Clarence, III and Jason Mitchell, and Ryan and Casey Leithead; 5 sisters-in-law: Lois Shea, Ila Albright, Dorothy Morton, Sharon Bennett, and Alberta Morton; several great-grandchildren; many cousins, nieces, and nephews; and his Simoyed Husky, Angel.
He was predeceased by his companion: Emily (Chadburn) Austin; his siblings: Robert Morton, Nila Curtis, Clayton, Harry, Richard, Clifford, and William Morton, Esther Turner, Hazel Hill, and Edith Goyette; and a son-in-law: David Lunnie.
A private graveside service will be held at Grove Cemetery.
Donations in Harold’s name may be made to Riverside Grooming and Rescue, 236 Riverside Ave, Lunenburg, VT 05906.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
