Harold “Hal” Newton Ellis Obituary

Harold “Hal” Newton Ellis, 84, died at his home on Friday, October 30, 2020 following a period of declining health.
Hal was born September 22, 1936 in Brockton Mass. to Marion E. Ellis. His father, Frederick Latinville, was only an occasional presence in his life. Hal’s school years were spent in Melrose, Mass. where he lived with his devoted mother, Uncle Wilbur Earl Ellis and cousins. “Uncle” and his family provided love, guidance, and friendship throughout Hal’s childhood and beyond.
He joined the Naval reserves while still at Melrose High School and after graduation in 1954, went on active duty on the destroyer USS Dashiel. Hal always said he was close to being thrown overboard more than once as he learned and practiced his trade as the ships only barber on the way to the “Med.” Following two years of active duty, he continued in the Naval Reserves until 1961.
Hal returned to Brockton where he met and married Florence Simmons and assumed his role as stepfather to Debbie and later welcomed daughter Lynne to the family. During his years in Brockton, he tried his hand at several trades including waiter, sales work, and carpentry before finding his long-term job driving for Sanborn’s Motor Express, where he remained until 1985.
He and Florence divorced, and Hal returned to Melrose and later moved to North Andover, Mass. It was there, in 1972, that he met Bonnie Olinsky who would become his second wife, more than a few years later in 1983. In 1982, they bought “the camp” in Ryegate and, loving the area decided to move to nearby Haverhill, N.H. in 1985. In 2004 the camp in Ryegate expanded and became home.
Hal was a big lover of animals and nature. He loved fishing and camping with his beach buggy on the South Shore while in Brockton and later north to the rivers and woods in N.H. and Vt. Snowmobiling, hiking, hunting, gardening, bird watching, tending his woodlots and campfires kept him in the out of doors, which he loved. Exceptions were made for Patriots games and NASCAR which brought him indoors to the TV when he was not able to attend in person.
Hal loved a good time. He could always be counted on to bring a lot of joy to the party and occasionally share a special joke or two. On Friday night after work, he would come home and proclaim that he was “on vacation,” even if it was just for the weekend. He enjoyed each “vacation” to the max. He treasured time spent with his friends and family and was blessed with many who shared both the good times and the bad by his side.
He is predeceased by his daughter, Lynne Cote and two cousins, Linda Ellis and Warren Ellis.
He is survived by his stepdaughter, Deborah DaSilva & husband Tom; a son-in-law, Richard Cote; four grandchildren, James and Kristen Cote, and Tom and Katelyn DaSilva; and four great grandchildren, his in-laws, Sue Mandell (Victor) & Mark Olinsky; a niece, Alexandra Olinsky; four cousins, Laura Pierce, Robert Ellis, Walter Ellis, and Shirley O’Brien; along with many next generation loving cousins.
At Hal’s request all services will be private.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
