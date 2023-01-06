Harold “Heshey” Friedman Obituary

Harold “Heshey” Friedman, age 92, of Bethlehem, N.H., passed away on Jan. 5, 2023, of natural causes.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at the Bethlehem Hebrew Congregation, located at 39 Strawberry Hill Rd. Bethlehem, N.H. Burial will follow the funeral at Maple Street Cemetery, located at 17 Cruft St. Bethlehem.
Harold was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Oct. 4, 1930. After his third year of college, in pursuit of a law degree, he was drafted by the U.S. Army to serve his country in the Korean War.
Harold was married to Sue Friedman, whom he lovingly referred to as, “Big Red,” because of her vibrant red hair, for 59 years until her passing in 2018.
He enjoyed working on his yard and was a meticulous groundskeeper of many ornamental shrubs and perennial flowers. Harold loved saltwater fishing and owned a number of boats for many years, taking his three sons out frequently off the south shore of Long Island. He enjoyed skiing and brought his family on frequent trips to Vermont and New Hampshire, eventually deciding that it would be more convenient having a place of their own rather than depending on availability of lodging. In 1982 he purchased and gradually remodeled an unoccupied cottage in the town of Bethlehem. When he retired in 2001, he decided to follow his son Russell who had moved to town six years prior, and bought a larger home, also in Bethlehem. Harold served two terms as selectman in Bethlehem and worked on the zoning board.
Harold is survived by son David Friedman and his wife Kathy, their children Kristen and Joseph, son Michael and his two children Rachael and Alex, son Russell and his two children Abigail and Yonah. To view Harold’s Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit https://phaneuf.net/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.