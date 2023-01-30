Harold L. Tardif “Jr” Obituary

Harold L. Tardif “Jr”, 69, of West Burke, Vt., Passed away peacefully at The Pines Rehab & Health Center in Lyndonville Vt., early Saturday Morning Jan. 21, 2023.
He was born in Van Buren, Maine, on Dec. 3, 1953, the son of the late Harold A. Sr. & Martha A.(Dufour) Tardif of West Burke, Vt.
On Sept. 4, 1983, he married Jacqueline Dana Baker of Pennsylvania, who would become his lifelong companion. They would spend their time together living in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Vermont. Though he wasn’t a fan of the cold Vermont winters they would make many trips to Vermont to spend time with family on Christmas and throughout each year when living away. They were most proud of the beautiful log cabin home they built in Burke, Vt., with the help of family. This was very special to Jr as he enjoyed sharing how his father worked with him on it. Jacquie, having a love of decorating, gave the inside her personal warm touch. They enjoyed traveling together along with boating, water skiing and snowmobiling, but most of all they enjoyed riding his “Fat Boy” Harley Davidson with family and friends. While they lived in Pennslyvania they enjoyed spending time playing cards with cousins Sis & Rick Curtis. When in Vermont they also enjoyed the evening card games with mom & dad. Jr was especially close to his nephew Justin, who he would say was “a lot like himself”, enjoyed fixing things and enjoyed teasing his sisters!
Harold was a hard worker and all round maintenance man, having worked for Tap & Die, NSA, Lydall in VT & NC, and also Armstrong Flooring out of PA.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Jacqueline Dana (Baker)Tardif currently of Richfield, Penn.; 2 sisters: Laurie & Tim Maple of East Charleston, Lisa & John Berry of West Burke: 1 son Chad Sterling of Concord; brother-in-law Bobby Eastman of Lyndonville, Vt.; 5 nieces and 1 nephew: Maygan & Lucas Holmes, Ashley & Brad Riendeau, Kylie Maple & fiance Logan Manchester, Justin & Amanda Berry, Michelle Berry & partner Jack Rivers, and Abby Berry; many great-nieces and -nephews and a whole lot of aunts, uncles & cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents and sister Rena Eastman of Lyndonville, Vt.
The family would like to thank the nurses who were thoughtful & sensitive in caring for Jr at The Pines Rehab & Health Center.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside Christian Burial Service will take place in the spring on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Hillside Cemetery in West Burke, Vt.
Donations may be made in Harold’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolence may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
