Harold Leo Colleran - Obituary

On Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, Harold Leo Colleran lost his long and courageous battle with cancer. Hal, as he was known to his friends and family, left this life peacefully surrounded by his loved ones.
He was born on July 17, 1951 in Peckville, Pa. to Dr. Harold Leo Colleran and Eda J. (Bloes) Colleran. Following graduation from high school he attended Wagner College in Staten Island, N.Y. where, in 1973, he received a Bachelors of Arts Degree in English.
Hal was a career employee of the Vermont Department of Corrections. In the close to 25 years of this employment he was to meet his closest lifelong friends.
He was a natural musician and enjoyed playing, as well as collecting guitars. His favorite genres, the result of the influences of his youth, were classic rock and the blues.
He enjoyed cooking and frequently delighted his friends and family with gourmet meals.
He enjoyed fine Cognac and premium cigars. His interest in each did not stop at consumption. He could relate the entire history and peculiarities of any his favorite brands.
Hal was an avid gun collector and loved the shooting sports. His knowledge on this subject was vast and he was considered an expert by his contemporaries. His most favorite activity was shooting and hanging out at the range with his like-minded friends.
He leaves behind his daughter Kate Colleran and his son-in-law David Powers of Sutton, Vt. He also leaves two young grandsons. A private memorial will be held in his honor with close friends and family.
Hal will be missed.
