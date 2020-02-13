Harold R. Prescher Jr. - Obituary

Harold R. Prescher Jr. 67, passed away at Littleton Regional Healthcare after a sudden illness. He was born in Southington, Conn. to Harold R. and Alice J. (Heywood) Prescher. He grew up in Southington and attended public schools, while working at the IGA his parents owned. He went on to work for many years at Bristol Hospital as a Paramedic and later for the City of Hamdon (Conn.) Fire Department as a Firefighter and Paramedic until his retirement in 1999. Harold moved to New Hampshire in 2005, first in Haverhill and then to Littleton in 2008. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hiking in the White Mountains and fishing in the many ponds and streams in the area. He a fan of NASCAR and enjoyed watching the races on TV.
Harold is predeceased by his parents, he is survived by his wife Laurie (Davison) Prescher of Littleton, a son Dustin Prescher of East Hartford, Conn., a sister Barbara Prescher of FL, and the mother of his son, Betty Eonnenfant.
Visiting hours will be Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 from noon to 2 p.m. with a concluding memorial service at 2 at Ross Funeral Home, 282 West Main St. Littleton, N.H. Interment will be at the South End Cemetery in Southington, Conn. at the convenience of the family. To share memories and condolences go to www.RossFuneral.com.
