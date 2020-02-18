Harold Stanley ‘Buzzy’ Eastman Jr. - Obituary

Harold Stanley “Buzzy” Eastman, Jr., 80 years young, died at his home in Groton, Vt. on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 following a period of declining health.
Buzzy was born in Groton on June18, 1939 to Harold S. and Pearlene (Page) Eastman, Sr. He was a graduate of Groton High School. On Aug. 29, 1959, he married Betty Mitchell.
In his early years, he assisted his father with the duties of maintaining the Groton Village Cemetery. Following high school, he began working at HO Taylor Chevrolet in Wells River, Vt. as the service manager. In the 1980s, he purchased the dealership from the Taylor family and was an owner/dealer for 20 years.
Due to his love of the sport of snowmobiling, he created Wells River Snowmobile. After retiring, he continued his love of snowmobiling by operating Buzzy’s Grooming and tending the trails both during the season and in the off-season. Along with his wife, Betty, they helped initiate the VAST Trail System in the greater Groton area. He enjoyed local and NASCAR racing and deer hunting.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty Eastman of Groton; a daughter, Judy Corbett and husband Patrick of Orange, Vt.; a sister, Juelle Lamberton of Groton; step-grandchildren, Shaun Corbett and wife Emilye of Barre, Vt., Daniel Corbett and wife Nicole of Hopkinton, Mass., and Haley Persons of St. Johnsbury, Vt.; three great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, Robert Mitchell and wife Irene and Donnie Mitchell all of Piermont, N.H.; as well as nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his father, Harold S. Eastman, Sr. on May 5, 2003; his mother, Pearlene Eastman on April 11, 2012; and his brother-in-law, Milton Lamberton on Oct. 24, 2017.
At Buzzy’s request, there will be no calling hours.
A graveside service will be on Friday, June 5 at 11 a.m. in the Groton Village Cemetery with Dean Wilkerson leading the service.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
