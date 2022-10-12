Harold W. Mundell Obituary

Harold W. Mundell was born June 27, 1936 in Ware, Massachusetts and died Oct. 9, 2022 at his home in Seneca, S.C. surrounded by loving family members.
He formerly lived in North Haverhill and Lancaster, N.H. and Lunenburg, Vt. He married Yvonne Dargie in May of 1960 and Judith Boggs in May of 2013.
He is survived by his wife Judith, five children: Tammy (Allan) Forbes, Dawn (Steve) Cartwright, Wendy Colby, Paul (Cindy) Mundell and Amber (Lonnie) Chase; 11 grandchildren: Isaac (Cait) Forbes, Heather Carrier (Ernest Griesman), Megan (Alex) Webster, James (Mikayla) Cartwright, Samantha (Jared) Sylvain, Timothy Meek (Jenny Whiting), Christopher (Deanna) Shannon, Ashley (Cameron) Brown, Daniel Mundell, Joseph Chase, Kelsea (Brodie) LaBonte; 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Nola Chamberlain and extended family. He was predeceased by his first wife, Yvonne.
Harold worked at many jobs including excavation, a propane business, logging with horses, farming, and trucking, including operating his own trucking business.
He enjoyed flying, racing, hunting, fishing, camping, reading and travelling. He had a thirst for knowledge and was always interested in learning new things. He was especially interested in the Bible and sharing what he learned with others. He was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses for most of his life and cherished the Bible’s hope of a resurrection back to a Paradise earth. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved talking with everyone he met. He was much loved and will be greatly missed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.