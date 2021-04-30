Harold W. Reid Jr. Obituary

April 8, 1943 - April 27, 2021
Harold W Reid, Jr, 78, of Manchester, N.H., passed away on April 27, 2021, after a prolonged battle with heart and kidney disease, at Catholic Medical Center, surrounded by his family. Harold was born in Medford, Mass. He was the son of the late Harold W. Reid, Sr, and ‘Evelyn’ (Keslake) Reid. He was raised in Lowell, Mass., and a graduate of Lowell High School, and is a veteran of the United States Air Force. He moved to Pelham, N.H. in 1974, where he raised his two children.
Harold is survived by his loving wife, Marion (Thompson) Reid, of 55 years, and his Golden-Pyrenees dog, Rex; his daughter, Elaine (Reid) Murtagh and son-in-law, Daniel Murtagh; his son Warren Reid and his wife Amy (Provencher) Reid, who blessed him with two beautiful grandchildren, Kyle and Madeline.
Harold then moved to Whitefield, N.H., and enjoyed the North Country, where he made a great number of enriching friendships, of which he spoke with great pride and joviality. He was truly at peace in the Great North Woods of New Hampshire, but as he aged, he desired to be closer to his grandchildren. His daughter and son-in-law built an in-law apartment for them to move into in Manchester in 2018, so his grandkids could visit easily, and so that his health issues could be tended to.
Harold is also survived by his brother, Rev. David Reid, Ph.D., and his sister, Karen (Reid) Foresman.
There will be no calling hours, and a memorial service will be announced by the family at a later date. Harold requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the New England Heart and Vascular Institute at Catholic Medical Center, in Manchester, N.H. This dedicated and compassionate team of people fought valiantly for him, and helped give him the dignity and highest quality of life he could possibly have had in his last months.
Online Donations to CMC can be made at: https://www.catholicmedicalcenter.org/giving/donate-online.
