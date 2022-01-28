Harriet Ellen Grant Obituary

Harriet Ellen Grant, 103, formerly of Back Center Road in Lyndonville, Vt., went to be with her Lord on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. She resided at the Canterbury Inn over the past three years.
Harriet was born on Oct. 27, 1918, in Glover, Vt. to Wesley and Georgianna (Cloutier) Drew. She was raised in Glover, went to school at Barton Academy, and graduated from Lyndon Institute, Class of 1936. She married Kenneth Charles Grant, Sr. For many years, Harriet worked at Lyndon Savings Bank in the Accounting Department.
Harriet loved to share stories about growing up on her family’s roadside zoo in Glover. She loved animals. Her tales of Queenie the Bear standing on her hind legs and drinking bottles of “soda” for a nickel, memories of her pet monkeys, Jo Pat and Joco, and raccoon named Billy, who lived in the house with the family, brought smiles to the faces of us all.
Harriet enjoyed cooking and took great joy in making incredible meals and baked goods for her family and friends. She loved spending time with her extended family hosting family dinners and holiday events. Her roast dinners, homemade gravies, chicken pies, rolls, cookies, pies, fudge, and muffins were incredible and always served up with a warm and comforting time together. She welcomed impromptu visits over a muffin and a coffee. She was always so genuinely happy to have her family visit that when they knocked on the door she would cheerfully and excitedly respond, “Well, Hello Dear!”. This brought such joy to her grandchildren that they fondly nicknamed her “Hello Dear.”
Harriet was a positive and joyful person to all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She had a strong faith. She always saw the good in people, filled the buckets of others, and left you feeling loved and full of positive energy.
Survivors include her two sons: Kenneth Grant, Jr. of Newark, Vt. and Gilbert Grant and wife, Lorraine, of Corinth, Vt.; seven grandchildren: Kim Roberts and husband, Dave, Tammy Lance and husband, John, Brad Curtis and wife, Julie, Mark Curtis and wife, Emily, Christopher Grant, Casey Grant and wife, Penny, and Jeremy Grant; 11 great-grandchildren: Ashely and Aaron, Cassie and Taylor, Kylie and Maddie, Max, Lily, and Addy, and Jayden and Julia.
She was predeceased by her husband: Kenneth Grant, Sr; a daughter: Theodora “Teddy” Curtis; grandson: Michael Curtis; and siblings: Rolf Drew, Plenty Drew, Gertrude Stimpson, and Hazel Sinclair.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at the Lyndonville Congregational Church. Calling hours will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30 at the Guibord Funeral Home, 15 Main St. in Lyndonville.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.