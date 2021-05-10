Harriet Keyes Obituary

Harriet A. Keyes, 78, of Elm Street, in Woodsville, N.H., died on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, N.H., following a brave battle with cancer.
Harriet was born on Oct. 2, 1942 in Haverhill, N.H.
Harriet was a graduate of Woodsville High School, Class of 1960 and from the Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital School of Nursing.
She worked as an LPN at the Grafton County Nursing Home in North Haverhill for 24 years prior to her retirement.
Harriet enjoyed reading and spent many hours catching up with friends through Facebook. She loved spending time with Heather, Jeremy and Jarred. Over the years, she befriended many cats. Harriet was known for her dry North Country sense of humor.
She is survived by her sister Pamela Ashford and husband Kim of Newbury, Vt.; her brother, Frederick J. White, Jr. and wife Darlene of Woodsville; and her niece, Heather Ashford Beckley and husband Jeremy; her great nephew, Jarred; and her cat, Cassie Mae.
She was predeceased by her father, Frederick J. White, Sr. on Dec. 30, 2002; her mother, A. Lorraine White on Sept. 8, 2012; and her husband, John Keyes on July 30, 1984.
There will be no calling hours.
A graveside service will be on Wednesday, May 19 at noon in Pine Grove Cemetery, Swiftwater Road, Woodsville with Melissa Gould as Funeral Celebrant.
Memorial contributions may be made to Second Chance Animal Rescue, 1517 Meadow Street, Littleton, NH 03561.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.