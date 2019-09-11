Harriet MacMann - Obituary

Harriet MacMann passed away at Littleton Regional Healthcare on Aug. 28, 2019, after a brief illness.
“Hat” or “Hattie” was born April 15, 1939 in Hartford, Conn. and the story was that she was born on the bus. Her parents were Lawrence & Eyvonne Bean. She grew up in the Burke/Lyndonville area and went to elementary school in Lyndonville, Vt. and high school at Lyndon Institute.
She worked for over 45 years at Dutch Treat Restaurant in Franconia, N.H. as the breakfast & lunch chef. She could be seen frequently sitting in her car in the Walmart parking lot near the front door “people watching.” Hat loved babysitting her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was consistently at lunch at Littleton Senior Center if not she would be at 99 Restaurant having lunch with her friends and family. She loved to cook and talk about cooking.
She is predeceased by her ex-husband David Hunt and husband Sheldon Carter. Parents Lawrence & Eyvonne Bean and sister Eleanor Mitchell.
Hat is survived by her sisters Margaret Stevens of Connecticut and Joyce Humphrey of East Burke, Vt. Daughter Lori (Hunt) Hale and her husband Billy, Lisa (Hunt) Connor and her husband Michael. Grandchildren Ryan Aldrich, Joanne Aldrich, Shelby Clark & Whitney (Clark) Lucas. Great Grandchildren Aubree Monahon, Jadeah Clark, Brinley Clark, Alexis Cloutier, Easton Chace & Nellie Aldrich.
A service of remembrance for family and close friends will be held at Littleton Bible Baptist Church at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 immediately followed by a celebration of life gathering of anyone whose life she touched at Dutch Treat Restaurant at 11 a.m.
Donations is her honor can be made to the Littleton Senior Center.
