Harriett W. Smith - Obituary

Harriett W. Smith
1919-2019
Sadly, we share the passing of our mother, grandmother, great-great grandmother and friend after a year of declining health due to (community acquired pneumonia).
She was born Oct. 15, 1919 in Peabody, Mass. to George E. Webber and Millicent (Cotton) Webber. Harriet was the youngest of three children and grew up in Vassalboro, Maine and received her elementary education there. She then attended and graduated from Coburn Classical Institute in Waterville, Maine with the class of 1939 and music was her focus. While attending Coburn Classical she became very active in Glee Club and Girls Club. In that day, boys were boarding students and girls were day students.
Harriet grew up on a small farm together with her sister Priscilla and her brother Daniel, always enjoying riding horseback. From Maine she came to live in Peacham, Vt. and from there and through friends met and married Horace Smith on Nov. 1, 1941. Together they raised three sons, Linwood (Maria), Duane (Evelyn) and Lawrence (Kimberly).
Harriett worked at Randall & Whitcomb in St. Johnsbury for 16 years, followed by years at Capital Stationers until retirement. She also drove school bus in rural St. J. Center for 15 years, transporting children to and from Center Village School on Sanger Circle.
Harriett is survived by all three sons, six grand-children, eight great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, along with two nieces, Anne of Florida, Rebecca of New Hampshire and two nephews Daniel Webber of New Hampshire and Philip Pollard of Arlington, Mass. She was predeceased by her Horace in 1995, her sister Priscilla, her brother Daniel, her nephew George Leavitt, her daughter-in-law Vera Smith, and her dear school-mate, and lifelong friend, Lea Perry of North Vassalboro, Maine.
Harriett has been an 85-year Grange member, a long time member of Rebercker’s, a long time member of the Ode Fellows Marching Band, the Eastern Star and the oldest member of the Center Village Congregational Church, where she sang in the choir, served as a deaconess, worked on dinners and served on committees, always ready to help.
Her greatest passion was a game of cribbage, always ready to play.
Harriett leaves many dear friends. She has been loved by all who knew her and shall be long remembered for her endless generosity and loving heart, along with her helping hands.
Should people choose, donations may be given in her memory to Alzheimer’s Association Vermont Chapter, 300 Corner Stone Drive, Suite 130 Williston, VT 05495.
Services will be held on Oct. 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home located on 15 Main St., Lyndonville, Vt.
Burial shall be private and at the convenience of the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.