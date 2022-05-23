Harry Pettis Obituary

Harry Pettis, 68, passed away on May 5, 2022 at Littleton Regional Hospital after suffering medical complications. He passed away peacefully in the company of his grandson, whom was the light of his life.
Harry was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was loved by many and will be missed.
Harry is survived by his wife Janice Pettis of 43 years also of Littleton, N.H. His daughter Wendy Lyndes and her husband Seth of Littleton. His son Jason Pettis and his wife Erin of Littleton. His grandson Joshua Pettis of Littleton. A brother Donald and his wife Mary of Raymond, N.H., and a sister Shirley of Arizona.
Harry worked at P&C Foods in Littleton & Lincoln, N.H. until they closed, then he took some time off and began working with all the same friends at the Littleton Food Coop, where he was much loved and respected. His grandson now follows in his footsteps, working at the coop as well.
Harry’s passion in life was woodworking; if we didn’t see him, he could always be found with his tools. He also love his Grand dogs Mya (Aka Mya Paya) Bella, Mr.Wu (Aka Mr. Poop), Baxter and Kizzy (Aka Frizzy).
There will be no services for Harry, we are respecting his wishes.
Harry will be buried in Glenwood Cemetery alongside his parents Janet and Ernest Pettis.
