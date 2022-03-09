Harry Walter Briggs, Jr., 87, of St. Johnsbury, Vt. passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022, surrounded by his family at Lafayette Center in Franconia, N.H.
A lifelong resident of St. Johnsbury, Harry was born on May 1, 1934, to Harry Sr. and Elvira (Sayers) Briggs and graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy, Class of 1952. He worked as a mechanic for several garages including Vinton Motors, a truck driver for W.S. Tilton, and maintenance at EHV. He also owned Dora’s Taxi with his wife, Margaret.
First and foremost, Harry was deeply devoted to his wife, caring for her for many years before needing care himself. He was a rock to his family and loved spending time with his grandchildren and socializing with his many friends. Harry enjoyed woodworking and wood crafts, as well as working in his flower gardens. He was a NASCAR and Boston Red Sox fan, and a member of the First Congregational Church of St. Johnsbury Center.
Harry leaves behind his wife of nearly 64 years: Margaret Briggs, of Franconia and formerly of St. Johnsbury; five children: Cynthia Keller and Doug of Bethlehem, N.H., Allyn Briggs and Tina of St. Johnsbury, Gary Briggs and Marianne of West Barnet, Vt., Christine Briggs, Peggy Horne and Maurice of Pittsburg, N.H.; a sister-in-law: Natalie Fuller; a brother-in-law: Leonard Astle and Sonja; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents: Elvira and Harry Briggs, Sr.; and his three brothers: Walter, Harold, and Francis.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, 10 to 11:30 a.m. A funeral service will immediately follow. Both will be held at Sayles Funeral Home on Summer Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt. A spring burial will occur on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in St. Johnsbury.
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Alzheimer’s Association of Vermont, 75 Talcott Road, Suite 40, Williston, VT 05495 (https://www.alz.org/vermont/donate), or Meals on Wheels - St. Johnsbury, P.O. Box 21, 1207 Main Street, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819, or Norris Cotton Center North, 1080 Hospital Drive, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at saylesfh.com.
