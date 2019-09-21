Hartley James ‘Jim’ Jackson - Obituary

Dec. 28, 1929 - Aug. 30, 2019
Hartley James “Jim” Jackson, died Aug. 30, 2019. Born to parents Harry H. and Edna (Greene) Jackson of Milton, Wisc., he married Dona L. Dawson (Pomplun) on Aug. 30, 1975 at Olbrich Gardens in Madison, Wisc.
He is survived by his wife, Dona of Lyndonville, Vt., step-daughter, Gillian Moira Pomplun, Moira Walker Pomplun and Dylan Thomas Walker of Soldier’s Grove, Wisc., sister-in-law, Dorothy Jackson of Madison, Wisc., and niece, Cynthia Robinson of Madison, Wisc. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Rolland Jackson and niece Linda Jackson of Madison, Wisc.
Hartley graduated Milton College Cum Laude in Milton, Wisc. with a BS in Mathematics, minor in Physics then enlisted in the United States Army During the Korean War era, training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Following his military service he returned to Wisconsin and began public service for the State of Wisconsin where he retired in January 1992, as Labor Market Chief in the WI Department of Employment and Training in Madison.
Hartley started his Civil Service career as a Job Service Interviewer in Milwaukee, Wisc., when he decided it would be easier to help other people look for work than to work himself. He became an employment counselor in Watertown, Wisc. because it might be easier to help people decide what job to look for than to help them actually look for a job. He then applied for a statistician opening in Madison when he realized it would be easier to count people who were looking for work than to help them decide what kind of work to look for. There were three openings for statisticians and only one candidate. He scored highest so he got the job. Thus began Hartley’s career in Labor Market Information.
Jim spent years in Madison learning sailing, became a Dixieland music fan, took up sports car racing and joined the Madison sports car club. He raced his MGA Twin Cam for a year which gave him good spots to watch the races as he frequently spun off on the different corners of the track. Jim was nervous before every race. Three times he ran over his tool box on the way to the track. He quit when he ran out of tool boxes and became a super spectator. After selling the MGA he ordered a GBB at the factory in England. He went to England, picked up his new car and toured England, Germany, the mountains in Switzerland, then shipped the car back to the states and took a train to Paris. That was back when you could see Europe on five dollars a day. At an inn in Switzerland Jim asked for another beer. They didn’t understand him until he went out and came back in and asked for a beer. Later at home a friend asked if he couldn’t remember “encore.”
Five years after Jim met Dona through the International Association of Personnel in Employment Security, Dona asked him out. After a summer of driving the 80-mile trip to Appleton from Madison he asked Dona to marry him so her daughter Gillian wouldn’t have to change schools in mid year and so they wouldn’t have that 80-mile trip in the winter. His neighborhood needed an excuse for a party which they were more than willing to set up. It was a beautiful wedding of friends and family at the Olbrich Gardens in Madison. Hartley and Dona promised in their wedding vows to”have more fun than anybody” and we sure did.
Jim loved bicycling since he was a child. He bought a Trek Touring bicycle and joined the Madison Bombay Bicycle Club so he had people to ride with when any of the other riders were slow enough. On his first Century ride with the club he rode his bicycle the eight miles to the start and eight miles after to get home afterward. On his second Century ride he took the car to the start.
Jim started running with a group at the office at the age of 46. They ran for mental health, and at times Jim really needed it while he was still working. At the age of 50 he ran a 10K in 49:37, he needed two hours for the half marathons. Slow as he was he finished two 20 mile Syttende May runs. He ran as a team with his step-daughter, they were the 1,300th, and 1,301 finishers. “More fun than anybody.”
Gillian and Dona were into ice skating so Jim decided he would learn to skate. He learned to do a waltz jump on ice at age 47. After one of his louder falls he heard the instructor say something about Jim not having much coordination, but having “some guts.” The skaters were in awe of his efforts.
Dona had wanted to live in Vermont, since she learned about it in fourth grade, so they began taking camping vacations there along with their Abyssinian kitty, Mr. Alexandre’, who loved riding in the sporty Honda CRX through the mountains of Vermont. Each vacation there just got better and better. A couple of times they spent several hours in laundromats drying out their rain soaked sleeping bags, Vermont has wet Autumns. Bob Ware of East Burke, who was employed in the Labor Market Information job in Vermont, suggested Jim and Dona come up to the Northeast Kingdom to explore possibilities. That did it, it was love at first sight.
They sold the house in Madison and the day after he retired gainful work in January 1992 left town for Vermont in a loaded up rental truck with their Honda on a trailer behind. More fun than anyone! They first had a house, that Dona designed, built in Sheffield. In the ensuing years Hartley ran for their school board. In 1998 after five years on the board, while he was Chairman of the Caledonia North Supervisory Union Board and Vice Chairman of the Vermont Schools Boards Association he was not re-elected to the Miller’s Run School Board. Ahh, six months later he was re-appointed to the school board, as an at large member and served another stint as chair of the CNSU during the time they worked to end conflicts between Lyndonville and smaller member schools and between the board and the teacher’s union. While he was chair, the teacher’s union and the school board negotiated an equitable contract without the need for lawyers. It can be done.
Jim became the newsletter editor for the Northern Vermont Apple Users Group and served as their Apple Ambassador. He read tomes of first issue computer books, writing book reports for each, one of which went national. He then donated the books for drawings at the NVAUG meetings The monies were donated to the Northern Vermont Regional Hospital as a thank you for letting them use space for the meetings.
He served many years as treasurer of the Caledonia County Democratic Committee, also maintaining their membership list until resigning in 2003, because he was tired of correcting his reports. All the bookkeeping at home was always Dona’s job.
Hartley had joined the Half Fast Mountain Climbers Club and met more long time friends. On their first 4,000 elevation hike Mt. Lafayette, Fernand Belval asked Jim to remind him where he put his hiking stick. It is probably not still up there. They hiked up Mt. Washington and later those who hiked down decided Hartley and John, who rode the Cog Railway down, made the better move. Fernand, Alfred Cole and Jim hiked the Long Trail, hiking not more than three days at a time, as carrying more food was onerous. They proudly finished the Long Trail in September of 2000. During this time, Alfred and Jim hiked the Appalachian Trail from the Long Trail to Mt. Moosilauke in New Hampshire while Fernand waited for his injured knee to heal. When they finished they wished they could do it again with their new digital cameras. More fun than anybody!
Hartley had won an all-expense paid trip for two to the national Apple Users meeting in San Francisco. A little thing he and Dona forgot to discuss before marrying was who did and didn’t like to travel. Jim took a friend with him and they had much fun.
Jim and Dona sold their home in Sheffield and moved to a new home, 11 miles lower in elevation, in Lyndonville, Vt. in 2005.
When Jim compiled his daily diary minutes for this article he was still with us and, “in no special rush to depart this world, however, if it did happen tomorrow it would have been a full life with much fun.” During his writing of these notes he decided he would continue to find more fun and humor in whatever he was doing and did that right up to three days before he left us for a new world. He is very much missed and still much beloved.
I wish to thank Caledonia County Hospice for making his last few months with me on this earth pleasant, peaceful and for allowing him to continue to have “more fun than anybody.” Such a beautiful goal in his life.
