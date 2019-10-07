Harvey G. McDonald - Obituary

Harvey G. McDonald passed away peacefully at home on October 3, 2019 surrounded by love. He was born in Newport, Vermont, on March 4, 1951 to George F. McDonald and Edith P. Smith McDonald when they were living on the Butterfield Farm on Eagle Point in Derby, Vt.
At the age of 3 the family moved to Island Pond. He attended Island Pond Elementary Schools. In 1959 the family moved to East Burke, Vt. He graduated from Lyndon Institute class of 1969. Upon graduation from high school he enrolled at UVM to study Electrical Engineering. In the fall of 1970, he joined the Army but delayed enlistment so that he could complete 1970 and 1971 college years. His delayed enlistment cost him a third year of Army service. By 1973 he had fulfilled his military schooling. He was on active duty and stationed at the Pentagon from July 1973 until December 1974. His last 18 months of service he worked at the Defense Intelligence Agency at Arlington Hall Station in Alexandria, Virginia. On April 28, 1977 he received his honorable discharge. On December 15, 1977 he received a commission to the U.S. Customs Service as a U.S. Customs Patrol Officer. In 1976 he became a U.S. Customs Inspector. He enjoyed working at Dulles International Airport and Andrews Air Force Base. In 1982 he was offered a transfer to Montreal Pre-clearance in Montreal, Quebec. In 1986 he transferred back to Derby Line, Vt.
On July 7, 2001 he married Betsy (Carpenter) McDonald.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, skiing, camping with friends and family and spending time at the lake. In 1993 with great pride he purchased the farm that once was his grandfathers. He worked tirelessly alongside friends and family to bring the farm back to a working farm. In 1995 the barn was once again used for milking. This was done with the help and support of his brother-in-law Allen, while they both had full-time jobs as well. In 1998 the herd was sold to a family of Mennonites from Pennsylvania. Harvey loved his cows so he started his “Bovine Daycare” where he continued his love of caring for the animals until 2014. In 2006 he retired from the U.S. Customs Service. In 2017 he and his wife packed up their motorhome and headed to Alaska, traveling through the U.S. and Canada.
He leaves behind his wife Betsy, his siblings Jim McDonald and wife Linda, Waneta Clifford and husband Terry, his brothers-in-law Allen Carpenter and wife Theresa and Cory Carpenter and wife Colleen. He also leaves behind nieces and nephews: Casey Douglass (Matt), Ryan McDonald (Michelle), Pam Clifford, Anne Rockwell (Ralph), Patrick Clifford, Allyson Bathalon (Isaac), Justin Carpenter, Annette Vallieres, Cory Carpenter Jr., Dan Carpenter (Alexis), Katie Carpenter and Charles Carpenter. Great nieces and nephews; Avery, Logan, Wesley, Emmitt, Andrew, Kaitlin, Cara, Charlotte, Charlie, Daniel, Zander, Ryan, Jordan, Corinne, and his two very special nephews and camping buddies Evan and Alexander. He is also survived by former wife Jeanne Melcher, mother-in-law Clara Melcher, sister-in-law Jane Johnson (Duane), Robert Melcher (Peggy), Maria (Adam), Michael (Christina).
He was predeceased by his mother and father and his mother and father-in-law, Lois and Charles Carpenter.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road with chaplain Chris Buckles officiating. Friends may call from 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9, at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 4670 Darling Hill Road. Internment to follow at Derby Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Harvey’s memory may be made to Border Livestock Plus, c/o Clara Nadeau, 3571 Gore Road, Derby, VT 05829.
