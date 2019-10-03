Hazel B. Morrison, 74, of Barton, Vt., passed away on September 21, 2019, in Barton, Vt. She was born on July 1, 1945, in Gorham, N.H., to Howard Bingham and Hazel Barlow.
Hazel loved fishing, helping out at the food bank in St. Johnsbury, going to the county fairs and was a member of Moose and the Grange in Groveton, N.H.
She is survived by her sister Ethel Matos of Island Pond, Vt., nieces Naomi Benoit, Tonya Beezup, Isabelle Marie Santana Matos, brother Howard Bingham Jr. of Island Pond, Vt., sisters Roena Bellanger of Oklahoma, Rachel Garfield of Eden, Vt., and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her sister Patricia Lewis.
A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Umbrella 93 East Main Street, Newport, VT 05855. On-line condolences at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.