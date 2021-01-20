Hazel Sayers - Obituary

Hazel Avis Sayers, 87 formerly of Orford, N.H., died on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at the Grafton County Nursing Home, North Haverhill, N.H.
Hazel was born in Groton, Vt. on Feb. 27, 1933 to Fred H. and Helen (Mace) Sayers. She was a graduate of Groton High School and of Lyndon State College. She worked as the switchboard operator for Liberty Mutual Insurance in Manchester, N.H., retiring in 1992.
She resided in Manchester for 26 years before relocating to Orford in 1999.
She was predeceased by her companion, Wilfred “Mitch” Mitchell on July 13, 2006; her mother, Helen Sayers on Jan. 17, 1974; her father, Fred Sayers on Nov. 23, 1995; two sisters, Pearl Whitehill and Ida Bushway; and a brother, Eric Sayers.
She is survived by three sisters, Shirley McLure and husband Paul of Johnson, Vt., Betty Fargo of Quaker Hill, Conn., and Linda Goodrich of Lyme, N.H.; a brother, Scott Sayers of Piermont, N.H.; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be a calling hour on Saturday, Jan. 23, from 11 a.m. to noon with a funeral service immediately following at noon at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St., Woodsville, N.H.
Burial will be in the spring in Pinehurst Cemetery, Ryegate, Vt.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
For attendance at Hazel’s service, social distancing and masks are required.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
