Hazella Linnie Collins, 97, of Lancaster, N.H., passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 21, 2021, at the Country Village Genesis Eldercare Center, Lancaster.
Hazella was born in Lancaster on Oct. 9, 1924, the daughter of Leon E. and Hazel (Brown) Smith. For 67 years she was married to Archie C. Collins who predeceased her on Dec. 12, 2010.
Surviving family members include her two sons: Roger D. Collins and his wife Linda of Littleton, Ronald A. Collins of Pullman, Wash.; granddaughter Tracy Dunn and Lisa Gurney of Lancaster; granddaughter Lori Dreyer and husband Daniel of Amarillo, Texas; great-granddaughter Amanda Dreyer of Littleton; and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by a daughter Judy C. Delaney and her 12 brothers and sisters.
There are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held Thursday afternoon, Oct. 28, at 1 p.m. in the Number Ten Cemetery, Martin Meadow Pond Road, Lancaster. Reverend Malcolm Starring will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home, 210 Main Street, Lancaster, NH 03584. For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.