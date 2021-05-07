Hazen E. Spaulding Memorial Service

A memorial service for Hazen E. Spaulding, North Danville, Vt., who passed away on Nov. 13, 2020, will be held Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Christ Community Alliance Church, 369 Route 302 in Orange, Vermont at 6 p.m. His obituary can be viewed at www.saylesfh.com/.
