Heather Lee White Obituary

They say the brightest stars burn out the quickest, but they are the most beautiful.
Heather Lee White (AKA Princess) is our brightest star. After a tragic accident on May 17, 2022 she went home to the Lord departing her life here on earth to find everlasting peace. She departed a life well-lived, and lived her life to the fullest.
She illuminated more energy and life in her 25 years, than most do that have spent decades here on earth.
Heather was born to loving parents Edward D. White and Lisa (Hansen) White on June 1st, 1996 in Lebanon, N.H. She grew up in West Newbury, Vt. with her mother, father, sisters, and brother. Heather went to Newbury Elementary School, then Oxbow High School, followed by Lyndon State College. Her dream was to someday, become a marine biologist, get married and have a family of her own.
Heather worked as a waitress for many years, and made every person she waited on feel special, especially the elderly and babies.
She was greeted in the afterlife by her beloved dog Broady, who was like a child to her, and spoiled rotten. Her grandfather Arnold Hansen, and friend Andre Dostie welcomed her with open arms, and we are sure by many others that we don’t even know about yet.
She leaves behind her doting parents, and siblings, sister Hanna (White) Crum and husband Greg Crum; sister Holly (White) Trask, and husband James Trask; and brother Eddie White. Grandparents George White (Poppa), Patricia White (Grammy), and Nancy Hansen (Grammy). Her beloved niece, Lyda Crum, who she referred to herself as Auntie-Mommy. She leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, her dearest friend Donald, and so, so many friends. She also leaves behind her two dogs, Daisy and Boomer, as well as her Rabbit.
Heather enjoyed spending her time with friends, family, and her animals. Nothing brought her more joy than making those she loved feel loved beyond measure. If you said “I love you more” first, she would leave you with an “I love you more, because it is literally impossible for you to love me more.” If she loved you, you knew it, and if she didn’t love you, you knew that too. She would always lend a helping hand for those in need, sometimes to a fault.
When she entered a room, usually late, she emitted so much energy that the room would vibrate. Her energy is not lost though, it has only been transferred. Heather is here, all around us. She is here when you stub your toe and let out a swear in front of an unsuspecting audience, or when someone else stubs their toe, you think about how she would have laughed. She is with you when you tell yourself you look good in the mirror. She is with you when you love your dogs more than most humans. She is with you when you stand your ground, or stand up for those who can’t, no matter if they are right or wrong. She is with you when you eat candy as a meal. She is with you when you do something for the rush of it such as sky diving, skiing, and snowmobiling like she did. She is with you when you learn something new just for fun.
Heaven is like a bouquet of flowers and when God picks his arrangement, he only picks the most beautiful. We are certain, she is the most beautiful.
Heather was fierce, fast and fearless, she lived life to the fullest. She was born wild and free and nothing and nobody could ever change that. She was unapologetically herself, and incredibly loved for it. Heather did not spend her time worrying, and that’s a life well-lived. Heather made a profound impact on those who met her once, twice or have known her for a lifetime with her love, humor, kindness, and quick wit. Live like Heather: worry less, laugh more, and love with everything you have.
Remember Heather, you will always be ”Mummy” and Daddy’s baby girl.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Hale’s Funeral Home in Bradford, Vt., from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Doug and Kim Merrill’s house; 6521 RT 5 South Newbury, Vt., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
