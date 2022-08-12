Heather M. Paye Obituary

Heather M. Paye, 30, of East Street, Littleton, N.H., died on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.
Heather was born on June 10, 1992, the daughter of Jennie (Hitchcock) and Peter King. She was a graduate of Littleton High School, class of 2010.
She had a love of music and dancing, and her artistic heart was expressed in the delicate art of nail painting. Heather also enjoyed the excitement of roaming through the woods on the back of a 4-wheeler. She treasured her time with her family, especially with her nieces and nephews. Heather had a gentle and caring heart and was always willing to help out wherever she could.
She was predeceased by her niece, Zoey-Lynn on Dec. 2, 2017.
Heather is survived by her parents, Peter and Jennie King of Littleton, N.H.; her sister Cara Cardinal and her husband Dustin of Lisbon, N.H.; her niece and nephews, Arya, Brayden, Jakub and Benjamin; her grandmother, Lila Johnson of Bethlehem, N.H.; her grandfather, Doug King of Whitefield, N.H.; her aunt, Laurie Murphy and her partner Warren Dutton of Littleton, N.H.; her aunt, Hildur Lavoie of Bethlehem, N.H.; her aunt, Alberta Robbins and husband Stephen of Woodsville, N.H.; her uncle, Craig Pape and wife Ashley of North Carolina; her aunt, Tiffany Caron and husband Bret of Connecticut; as well as several cousins.
Her services will be held privately at the convenience of her family.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
