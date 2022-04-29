Heidi E. Morrison Obituary

Heidi E. Morrison, 79, passed away April 29, 2022, at DHMC following a massive stroke. She was born in Haverhill, Mass. on March 11, 1943, the younger daughter of Ernest E. and Edith H. Burns. She graduated from Haverhill High School in 1961. Heidi had two sons in her first marriage, Michael L. and Phillip J. Rochussen. She met her second husband, Dave, in 1998 and they had 23 good married years together.
Heidi’s proudest professional accomplishment was becoming a medical coder, working for Triad in Hanover, N.H. She was an avid reader and loved her flower gardens. At first she was afraid of Dave’s motorcycles, but then, when someone told her she couldn’t ride on her own, she took the state course at Fairbanks and rode her own small bikes for a few years. She and Dave rode thousands of miles two-up and more recently in the sidecar.
Heidi was predeceased by her parents, her older sister Bette and her younger son Phillip. She is survived by her husband David Morrison, of Waterford, her older son Michael, of Tunbridge, Vt., and her sister’s three children: Lisa Rossetti-Nolan, Eddie Rossetti and Sandy Rossetti. Also by Dave’s three sisters: Mildred Winston, Annie Southard and Mary Morrison.
There will be no services; burial will be at the convenience of the family.
