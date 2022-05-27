Helen (Clarkson) Ripley Price Obituary

Helen Ripley Price, 96, of Lyndonville, Vt. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Canterbury Inn in St. Johnsbury.
Helen was born on Sept. 26, 1925, in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Walter and Mabel (Spaulding) Clarkson. She was raised in Hollis, N.Y., and graduated from Andrew Jackson High School, Class of 1943. Helen had a love for children, she was a Kindergarten Teacher’s Aide and volunteered as a Church School Teacher in Hanover, Mass. for many years. She then worked as a bank teller at South Weymouth Savings Bank in Norwell, Mass. from 1981 to 1987. As a young adult, living near NYC, she worked at NBC as a tour guide and in the Public Relations Office. Besides Lyndonville and Hanover, Helen also lived in Rockport, Mass., and Londonderry, N.H. She married Russell Ripley in 1948 and sadly, after 38 years together, Russell passed away in January of 1986. Helen found love again and married William Price sharing 20 years with him until his passing in 2007. She considered herself lucky to have had two special men in her life.
As a member of the Congregational Church, Helen served on the Board of Deacons for the First Congregational Church of Hanover and was an active member of the First Congregational Church in Lyndonville as well. She was involved with the Garden Club in Rockport and volunteered at the Gloucester Hospital. She enjoyed crafts, especially knitting, and she loved to cook and entertain guests. Helen spent her life counting her blessings and spreading love and happiness. She had a wonderful sense of humor and a deep love of family.
Those surviving Helen include her daughter: Beth Cobb and husband, David, of Essex Junction, Vt.; two sons: Paul Ripley and wife, Lee, of Marshfield, Mass., and Chester Ripley of Lyndonville; a step-daughter: Sharman Snow of Concord, N.H.; eight grandchildren: Jacqueline Ripley, Jonathan Ripley, Derek McCarty (Poppy), Adam McCarty, Nichalus Ripley, William Cobb (Tricia), Allison Cobb (Tyler), and John Cobb (Emily); and four great-grandchildren: Ray, Landen, Logan, and Nathan. Helen had several nieces and nephews that she loved. Nephew, James Clarkson, lived with the Ripley family for several years and was like another son to Helen.
She was predeceased by her son: Gregg; and brothers: Fred and James Clarkson.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
Donations can be made in Helen’s name to Canterbury Inn Activity Fund, 46 Cherry St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
Memories and condolences can be shared online at guibordfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.