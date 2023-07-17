Helen Marion (Thompson) Haynes Obituary

Aug. 8, 1931 - Jan. 15, 2023
Helen was born into a loving family of six on Aug. 8, 1931 in Littleton, N.H. to Clara (Crowe) and George Carlos Thompson. Being the youngest, she was adored by her siblings and reciprocated that mutual love and respect. Her siblings were among her closest friends, including her cousin and confident Herbie Hesseltine, Jr. Born one day apart they grew up together, like brother and sister and remained very close until he was listed as an MIA in the Korean conflict. Until the day she died she never forgot or gave up hope he would be found.
She had a love of birds from a young age and a favorite feathered friend, Donald, her Duck. She said she had many a long conversation with him and he was a great listener. She and her family were members of the Littleton First United Methodist Church. She attended Littleton schools where she participated in various activities, including being a member of the chorus and glee club through high school. She acquired the nickname “Tommie” in school, There she met Marlene (LeMarche) Pilotte. Their lifelong friendship remained until Helen’s passing. They graduated on June 15, 1949 from Littleton High School. She had earned the Greg Shorthand Award and had hoped to one day become a secretary. She was employed by local dentist Dr Stanley Currier, Sr., first as his receptionist, later as his dental & X-ray assistant.
She loved spending time with her dear niece, Mary, (Mame to her). While at the races with friends, she met the love of her life, Guy L. Haynes, Jr, of Bath, N.H. After their courtship and engagement, they were wed at the Littleton Methodist Church Chapel, with their family and close friends present. Their dearest friends Marllene (LaMarche) & Maurice Pilotte stood as their witnesses. They honeymooned in Canada and returned home to Littleton.
She and Guy were blessed and raised three sons, Guy (Lin), Peter and Dana in the home they built on Pine Lane. Taking care of others was never a job to Helen, it was why God put her here, to love and take care of children. Her calling as she would refer to it. She felt blessed to me a Mom every day.
Family was ALWAYS the most important thing to her! They enjoyed spending time together as a family and the five of them snowmobiled, bowled, and went on many extended camping trips, together.
She and Guy loved to take walks, whether it was in Littleton, the campgrounds or the beach, they found happiness in the simplest of things. On many weekends they would travel around seasonally to Northern New Hampshire to sell Guy’s Fresh Seafood and their homemade cider. They shared 67 years of deep pure love and happiness, until his passing in May of 2022. She loved feeding & watching her birds whether at home or the beach. Her bird book was never far from her kitchen window. Her home was her castle and she could always be found arranging and cleaning it to make it the perfect home for her family.
She ran a daycare in her home for several years and spoke fondly of her memories of the many children she was blessed to have had a small part in their lives .
Her grandchildren brought the greatest of pleaures to her, she said it was like getting a second chance at raising her children. She loved watching their faces light up when she had Santa come to visit on Christmas Eve and always made sure their were little extra gifts for him to give them, besides the traditional bag of candy.
She loved every minute of being Gram or Mimi. She was worshiped and adored by her grandchildren, who brought immense joy to her live. Mimi could make the best toasted cheese, so your hands didn’t get sticky, She would knit the greatest, warmest of mittens for her children, grandchildren and family – each pair made with just the perfect amount of LOVE. Mimi enjoyed letting her grandchildren decorate her special frosted Christmas cookies, just as she had done with her boys, which became an annual holiday tradition. Mimi went out of her way to know what everyone liked, portioning out special snacks she fixed for each one, from pretzels to cucumbers to Mike & Ikes.
She was a loyal customer at their little restaurant and played a mean game of Go Fish, to name just a few of the things that made her SO SPECIAL to each and everyone of them. She had a talent of knowing what they were thinking. She gave the best hugs that came from her soul, that always left you wanting and knowing there were always more if you needed them. Helen was always ready to listen and replied with kind, positive, loving words of encouragement.
They incorporated their favorite vacations spots with their growing family, like the White Mountain Forest’s Zealand Campground (Sugarloaf), and summer trips to Popham Beach campground. Her annual special treat while at Popham was to share her miniature Hershey chocolate bars with her grandchildren. She would bring an ample supply of day old bread to share with them, so they could all feed the seagulls.
She was an incredible cook and baker, from her famous Christmas cookies, to her Christmas Eve Lasagna feeds, followed by her Famous Dirt Pie. She made an amazing angel Food Cake with her Raspberry Whip and the best “Best” Chocolate Cake with chocolate fudge frosting. Helen loved fresh asparagus and a healthy serving of fresh homegrown Green Tomatoes, fried to perfection. She loved flowers , especially pansies, roses and her peonies. She loved a good romance novel, word searches, knitting , puzzles, darning socks and mending by hand, corresponding with loved ones with cards or letters. Helen enjoyed music, especially listening to her boys play in the high school band and she loved animals of all kinds, especially dogs. She loved to visit and catch up with family and friends over a good cup of hot black coffee .
Helen was an Amazing Wife, Mom, Sister, Aunt, Grandmother, Daycare provider and friend to all those whom were lucky to have her in their lives. She enjoyed watching her family and enjoyed the simple pleasures in life as well. She was a very loving and giving person, who never wanted anything other than the LOVE of her family. FAMILY was her greatest and most treasured joy.
Helen left us on Jan. 15, 2023 to join her beloved knight in shining armor, Guy, Jr. and youngest son, Dana, parents Clara (Crowe) & George C. Thompson, In Laws Guy, & Mildred Haynes.Siblings, spouses and in laws, Gertrude (Robert) Reed, Ruth (Gerard) Gamelin, George (Bud) & Jean Thompson, Barbara (Clarence) St. Francis., Kathryn E. (Reg) Corey, Niece Kathy Jean Glidden.
She is survived by her sons, Guy L. Haynes, III (Gina), Peter (Nancy). Daughter-in-law (Pam) Tim, Grandchildren Peggy, Guy IV, Robert, Brandon, Kayleigh, Amanda, Peter and Adam, and their families, great-grandchildren Kate, Taylor, Paityn, Aizlynn, Aubrie, Guy V, Ruby and Colton. Many nieces and nephews and numerous extended friends that became family.
She was the Angel among us , now she is the angel that watches over us.
The light in our lighthouse has gone dim!!!
You are missed beyond measure.
We LOVE You !
A barbecue and Celebration of her Life will be held in their backyard at 19 Evergreen Lane on July 22, 2023 at noon. All our welcome.
