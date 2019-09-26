Helen Smith - Obituary

Helen Lahr Smith, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on Sept. 14, 2019, in St. Johnsbury, Vt. at the age of 100.
Born Helen Lamont Meier on Aug. 12, 1919, to John and Wilhelmina Meier, in Jersey City, N.J., she was the second of five children. Helen graduated from Abraham Clark High School in Roselle, N.J. in 1937 and Washington School for Secretaries in 1939. She worked for Prudential Insurance in Newark, N.J. and later, AT&T in New York City. She was married to Charles Arthur “Art” Lahr from 1943 until his passing in 1981. Together, they raised two daughters, Suzanne and Carolyn. Helen worked as a typesetter for the Bernardsville News in Bernardsville, N.J., retiring in 1980. Helen moved to Peacham, Vt. in 1990 to be with Carolyn and her family. In 2001 Helen married Edwin Smith, and they shared two years of marriage prior to Ed’s passing in 2003. Helen remained in Peacham until her 100th birthday.
An avid reader, knitter and cross stitcher, Helen enjoyed spending time with her family and friends drinking coffee, doing puzzles, playing bridge and golfing. Throughout her life she was a square dancer, bowler, an active member of both the Liberty Corner Presbyterian Church and the Peacham Congregational Church serving as a member of the choir, diaconate and fellowship committees. Helen was a founding member of the Peacham Investment Group.
Selfless, kind and humble, Helen was always caring for others, not only through her contributions to her community, but also through her loving personality. Her genuine warmth, infectious smile, and lively spirit will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Helen was preceded in death by her brother John Meier and her sister Charlotte Riker; and is survived by sisters Alice Roberts and Wilma Vachel, her daughters Suzanne Alexander and husband Craig, and Carolyn Deasy and husband Chip, and her four grandchildren: Ashley Alexander Truman and husband Jeff; Jason Alexander and wife Jacquelyne; Sarah Deasy Spaeh and husband Axel; and Meghan Deasy Hovey and husband Dylan.
A memorial service to celebrate Helen’s life will be held at the Peacham Congregational Church on Oct. 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. A private burial will be held in Liberty Corner, N.J. at a later date.
A special thank you is extended for the kindness, care and help provided by Caledonia Home Health Care and Hospice, and the staff at the Canterbury Inn in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Helen may be made to the Peacham Congregational Church, P.O. Box 205, Peacham, VT 05862 or the Peacham Library, P.O. Box 253, Peacham, VT 05862.
