Helen Sue Simonds
Sue Simonds, 63, of Sheffield Vermont, passed away peacefully at home in the presence of family, caregivers, and her beloved dogs, on Friday, Sept. 3 2021.
Sue grew up in Lancaster, New Hampshire, and graduated from White Mountain Regional High School. In 1988, Sue and her husband, Harry Simonds, moved to Sheffield, Vermont. Sue loved all animals but especially horses and her Springer Spaniel dogs. She was a vivacious, free spirit and especially enjoyed the company of her cherished grandchildren.
Surviving family members include her children and their families, Tori Hicks-DesJardins and Kreg Doody, Kristin Hodgdon Freeto and Justin Freeto, and Matthew Simonds and Alisha Mayete, and her grandchildren Grace and Ashley Hicks-DesJardins, Lane, Masin, and Nyxin Freeto, and Kacie Mayete. Sue also leaves behind her sisters, Karen Hicks, Irene Quigg and her husband Tom, Carol Long and her husband Dave, and her brother Ira Hicks and his wife Cindy. Sue was blessed to have several nieces and nephews, whom she adored.
Sue was preceded by Harry Simonds, Jane Hicks, and Michael Hicks.
In respecting her wishes, there will not be a public service to celebrate Sue, but donations can be made in her honor to an animal welfare organization such as the Lyndon Dog Pound, New England Springer Spaniel Rescue or Saddlebred Rescue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.