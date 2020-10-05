Helen Therese (Terry) Venheim - Celebration of Life

May 8, 1926 - May 22, 2020
There will be a Celebration of Life presentation in memory of Helen Therese (Terry) Venheim on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the Christ United Methodist Church in Lancaster, N.H. Dinner immediately after will be at The Granite Grind at 70 Main St., Lancaster. Reservations are required. RSVP by Thursday, Oct. 8 by email: t.venheimcelebration10.11.20@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.