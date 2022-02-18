Helene Wood Obituary

Helene Wood, 75, of Chandler, Arizona passed away on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family.
For decades before moving to Arizona to be closer to her children and grandchildren, Helene and her beloved husband Ray lived in St. Johnsbury, Vermont. It was there that Helene began a more than 40 year career in nursing and became the “go to” source for medical questions for family and friends. She loved flowers, all kinds, and became a constant gardener, tending to the many flowers on Sand Hill. Helene also loved fishing the many beautiful lakes and ponds of the Northeast with Ray and would jump at the chance to have anyone and everyone join her.
For her 18 years in Arizona with the warm, sunny weather she loved, she then tended to her roses and grapefruit tree, found new waters for fishing, and relished time with family. Helene loved being at home; loved being a homebody. She also loved animals, all animals. Animal Planet or the National Geographic channels were favorites to watch, often with her rescue kitty, Sunny, nearby. Neighbors and friends could often find Helene on her patio for Happy Hour. If there was beer, there was also salt for her beer. But on Sundays, she loved when the family gathered. After cooking or grilling with Pam and Rae-Ann, three generations sat around the table for dinners at home.
Helene was a regular Sunshine Committee volunteer in her 55+ community, providing food and clean-up for life events and also helped in the Lending Closet where she coordinated medical equipment to those in need of assistance.
If ever you needed a helping hand, a listening ear over a cold beer, someone to laugh at a joke, a recipe for molasses or old fashion raspberry filled cookies, that would be Helene.
For every life she touched, she will be remembered for the warm beam of sunshine she brought them.
Helene is survived by her children Rae-Ann Wood (Sarah Toig), Pamela Williams; her Grandchildren Foster Cooley, and Gavin Cooley; her sisters Lorraine (Sandy, deceased) Black, Diane (Tom) Brennan, Carmen (Marvin) Littel; Ray’s siblings: Linda (Mitch, deceased) Tenney, Sue (Shorty) Lowrey, Maggie (Jay) Austin, Kathy (Gordy) Farnsworth, Patty (Brian) Wheeler, Sylvia (Richard) Cote, Michael Wood, Julietta (Gerry, deceased) Wood, Jacqueline (Dennis, deceased) Wood, several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
Helene was preceded in death by her beloved husband Raymond Wood; her parents Gerard and Anne Marie Francoeur; her siblings: Doris Francoeur, Lise (Andy, also deceased) Forest, Jeanne (Jerry, also deceased) Powell; her Godchild and Niece Katie Little and her grandson Noah Wood Toig.
In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests memorial donations be made to:
MISS Foundation for Selah Carefarm Support
Or
Infinity Hospice Care
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.