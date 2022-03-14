Henri D. Jacquet Obituary

Saturday evening March 12th, we lost our favorite Frenchman. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. We ask you to remember him for the gentle, sensitive man he was wrapped in a large, strong body. No need to remind you he was a proud Frenchman.
Henri was born at home in Lyon, France. He would be the oldest son of four sisters and a younger brother born to Desire and Henriette Jacquet, the owners of a large grocery. From family stories, we are told he was also the spoiled one and expected to carry on with the family business when he became of age. This didn’t mesh with Henri’s personality, as at the age of 20, he signed on with a French Trading Company to work in Africa. He spent the next 20 years of his life in Nigeria, eventually owning a Sawmill in llesha, Nigeria. Joan came ”looking for him” (his words) in 1963 as a Peace Corps Volunteer in the same town. They married in 1965 and had four Franco American sons. Soon after, a government decree asked that small businesses be sold to Nigerians, and he took his family back to France. Lured by the greener pastures and lifestyle of Vermont, the family relocated again and moved to Danville, Vt. in 1975. He started a new business Caledonia Kiln Corporation in St. Johnsbury. It is then that Henri found his true home, and never wanted to move again. Who would have thought that a wandering Frenchman with a restless wife and four young sons would at last find peace and fulfillment in this special corner of Vermont? He would want to thank family and friends for this gift and their warm welcome.
Henri leaves Joan (Osterlind), his wife of 56 years. His sons: JeanPaul, Marc, Patrick, Jeremy. Henri was thrilled when the boys married and brought four loving women (or “girlies, as only he could call them!) into the family. They received even greater glory when they produced the grandchildren: JeanPaul and Beth in Pomfret, Conn. have Remy and CocoLyon; Marc and Tara in Portland, Maine have Liam and Chloe; Patrick and Li in Madisonville, La. have Lily and Sophia; Jeiremy and Lynette in Latrobe, Pa. have Jackson, Ethan, and Ben. He also leaves many dear relatives in France, including his brother Philippe and wife MarieOdile; in Stuart, Fla. his brother in-law John Osterlind and wife Linda; an entire clan of scattered Hungarian inlaws; and so many special local friends.
At this time, the family is planning to have a Mass and celebration of Henri’s life at Queen of Peace Church in Danville sometime in the future.
Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.
