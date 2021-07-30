Henrietta Aldrich Obituary

Henrietta “Honey” Helen Aldrich, of Waterford, Vt., passed away surrounded by her family on Tuesday. July 27, 2021. Born in Piermont, N.H. on Dec. 2, 1931, the daughter of George ‘Henry’ Noyes and Mary Silvia (Morin) Noyes, Henrietta was a light and inspiration to all who knew her and especially to her family whom she loved and served with boundless energy.
On Dec. 30, 1950, Henrietta married the love of her life, Kenneth Neil Aldrich. Together they raised a family, founded and managed a thriving business, served and supported the local community and shared habits of restfulness and playfulness. Henrietta ran the office and billing at Aldrich Formica for many years.
Henrietta loved to travel, camp and hike, visiting all 50 states and most of the National Parks.
She loved sewing, knitting, baking, gardening, playing cards and quality time with family. In 1984, Henrietta and Ken joined the Littleton Squares. For 32 years, they danced around the northeast building friendships and reaching the highest challenge square dance level.
Henrietta was always creating and finding ways to meet the needs of others. Her love for knitting became a mission to ensure that every child in the family and every child in the local school system who needed it, would have a warm hat and mittens for the winter.
Henrietta had a gift for hosting relationships. She had a way of holding space and allowing others to have their own experiences, while also asking important questions and sharing stories to spur awareness and growth. Her strong, encouraging and gracious love made her the “my person” for many people.
Henrietta was predeceased by four brothers: George Henry Noyes, Bertram Keniston, Hugh Keniston and Roger Noyes. She is survived by her beloved husband of 71 years, Kenneth Neil Aldrich; daughter Sharon Marie Bessette and her husband Ronald Adrian Bessette, daughter Carrie Ann Baron, son Gregory James Aldrich and his wife Shari Aldrich; nine grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; Bryan Bessette, his wife Hannah Bessette and three children; Peter Baron; Penny Young, her husband Joshua Young and three children; Pamela Adams, her husband John Adams and three children; Jennifer Anti, her husband Thomas Anti and two children; Nicholas Bessette, his wife Jennifer Bessette and three children; Ginger Montminy, her husband Kevin Montminy and three children; Daniel Baron and his daughter; Tiffany Lasnier, her husband Jonathan Lasnier and two children.
There will be no calling hours. A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14.
In lieu of flowers, you are invited to make a donation to Littleton Regional Hospital (https://littletonhealthcare.org/donate) or First Congregational Church in Littleton NH (https://secure.myvanco.com/L-YR4H/home).
