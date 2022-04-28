Henriette Marie Ange (Jamier) Lamadeleine Obituary

Henriette Marie Ange (Jamier) Lamadeleine, 90, died on April 25, 2022, at Union House Nursing Home in Glover, Vt.
Henriette was born in Pire sur Seiche in Brittany, France on Sept. 26, 1931, to Auguste Ludovic Jamier and Marie-Ange Augustine Banctel Jamier. She was the first born of 10 children. Henriette’s childhood was marked by WWII. She and other children in the area were asked by the Catholic nuns to carry containers of food, hidden in their clothes, to Jewish families in hiding, sometimes passing German soldiers on their way. Henriette was enormously proud of her brother, Robert, a decorated war hero from the French war in Algeria. In her 20s and early 30s Henriette worked as a personal secretary in France.
Henriette traveled to Montreal in 1967 to visit her brother and to attend the World’s Fair. When she made a side trip to Vermont to visit family, she met Bernard Lamadeleine. Bernard fell in love with the beautiful, strong, French dame. Bernard could not write in French, so his mother wrote letters to Henriette for him after Henriette returned to France. Henriette moved to the United States a year later to marry Bernard. She worked with Bernard and his brothers on the Lamadeleine Family Farm on Duck Pond Road in Barton for many years. She was a fierce worker and a tireless support to her husband and his family. She and Bernard retired from the farm in 1992.
Bernard loved to drive fast, and Henriette got a kick out of it. Bernard and Henriette were especially proud of driving their Cadillac in the 2011 Guinness Book of World Records Cadillac Parade in Barton. Bernard and Henriette were exceedingly kind and patient with each other and remained deeply in love until Bernard’s death in 2014. After the loss of her beloved husband, Henriette took immense pride in being a strong, independent woman who could take care of herself, her home, her yard, and her cats. She was a communicant of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Barton.
Henriette is survived by her sister-in-law Therese Bonnette, Therese’s husband, George, and their daughters; Bernard’s special cousin Robert Tetrault and his wife Sharon; close family friends Bob and Liz Butterfield; and her siblings Claude (Isabelle), Simonne, Suzanne, Helen, and Jacqueline, (Bernard).
Henriette was predeceased by her husband, Bernard; her parents; her brothers-in-law Clement, Roc, and Guy Lamadeleine; her sister-in-law Marie Ann; and her siblings Auguste (Antoinette), Robert (Marie), Jean (Maryvonne), and Amédée.
There are no visiting hours. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Homes is assisting with arrangements.
